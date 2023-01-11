Schlueter, Albert M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, January 8, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan Schlueter (nee Brandt); dear father and father-in-law of Albert M. (Cathy A.) Schlueter Jr., Katie Nellesen, Cindy (Chris) Shepherd and stepfather of Jeremy (Michelle Vollmar) Franey; dear grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, Ryan, Zoe, Sadie and Brett; dear brother of Mary and Howard Matthews, Susan and Bill Otto and the late Michael (Kathy) Schlueter; dear brother-in-

Al was a longtime attorney, graduate of Saint Louis University Law School class of 1964, member of the board of directors for Sullivan Bank. Al was the former chairman of the board for Emmaus Homes Inc and former MSD board member. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, January 13, 11 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Louis University Law School or the Shrine of St. Joseph, St. Louis.