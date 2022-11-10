Schnucks announces holiday hours

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets' grocery stores will be open during limited hours during the holidays.

The local chain announced that its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24, but will be open during their regular hours on the days immediately before and after the holiday.

The stores will close at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and will stay closed on Christmas.

On New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, the stores will close at 8 p.m. They will open at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2023.