Morgan steps down as Alton's boys basketball coach

Dana Morgan believes the Alton boys basketball players deserve someone who can give them everything they’ve got.

At this time, he doesn’t believe he can be that person.

Morgan stepped down as the Redbirds basketball coach this week. His resignation was accepted by the Alton Community Unit School District 11 on Tuesday.

“It was a tough decision,” Morgan said. “I’m in this for the kids. If I couldn’t give them the time and energy I’d rather step away than for me to do it and not give them 100 percent of everything.”

Morgan, 46, said his immediate family is dealing with some health issues and that his responsibilities have grown in his career. He does not teach at Alton High.

“Obviously, we are disappointed, but we support Coach Morgan in his decision and wish him nothing, but the best going forward,” Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said in a press release.

During Morgan’s two seasons, Alton went 13-31 overall and 2-22 in the Southwestern Conference. The Redbirds finished in last place in the conference both seasons. During this winter’s COVID-19 shortened season Alton was 0-13.