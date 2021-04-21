Morgan steps down as Alton's boys basketball coach

Dana Morgan believes the Alton boys basketball players deserve someone who can give them everything they’ve got.
At this time, he doesn’t believe he can be that person.
Morgan stepped down as the Redbirds basketball coach this week. His resignation was accepted by the Alton Community Unit School District 11 on Tuesday.
“It was a tough decision,” Morgan said. “I’m in this for the kids. If I couldn’t give them the time and energy I’d rather step away than for me to do it and not give them 100 percent of everything.”
Morgan, 46, said his immediate family is dealing with some health issues and that his responsibilities have grown in his career. He does not teach at Alton High.
“Obviously, we are disappointed, but we support Coach Morgan in his decision and wish him nothing, but the best going forward,” Alton athletics director Chris Kusnerick said in a press release.
During Morgan’s two seasons, Alton went 13-31 overall and 2-22 in the Southwestern Conference. The Redbirds finished in last place in the conference both seasons. During this winter’s COVID-19 shortened season Alton was 0-13.
Morgan said the most recent season did not influence him to step away. He said it was challenging in ways he couldn’t have imagined but that was how it went for everyone.
“We had a couple days of contact, then it was five or six practices and we were playing,” Morgan said. “Our kids fought through everything. It was difficult. You worried more about keeping them safe than about basketball.”
Kusnerick said the school would like to have its new coach in place before offseason workouts begin this summer.
“The position is posted and we are going to try to move very quickly to fill the position,” Kusnerick said in the press release. “We plan on having someone in place hopefully before the summer contact days start in June.”