Masked marvel: Breese Central freshman uses sewing skills to fight coronavirus

AVISTON — Melanie Hilmes isn’t sure what all the fuss is about.

The Breese Central freshman is simply doing what she said, “feels right.”

Hilmes has spent the last week making cloth masks for area hospitals and nursing homes from her residence in this tiny Clinton County town of around 2,100.

A talented seamstress, Wilmes is answering the call for organizations and individuals in need.

“I’m in position to help, so that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s really not that big a deal.”

Actually, it is.

The 5-foot-2 multi-sport athlete has used her sewing skills to create 210 bright, colorful masks that have been distributed around the area. She recently donated 56 of the face protectors to the Carlyle Healthcare Center nursing home located 18 miles from her house.

The gifts come at the perfect time as hospitals and health centers are struggling to keep masks in stock for doctors, nurses and patients.

“We’re so lucky to have her come to our aid,” said Karen Isaak, marketing and administration director for the Carlyle-based facility. “For her to take the time — in a tough situation for everyone — to help the elderly, it’s just amazing.”

Hilmes found out about the need for masks from her mom, Kristi, who noticed an SOS on Facebook from the Healthcare Center.

“She saw the post and said, 'Do you want to make some of these?'” Melanie recalled. “I told her it sounded like a great way to do something for people who need it.”