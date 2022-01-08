Chaminade breaks 100 in dominant showing at Highland Shootout

Schutt finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard KJ Vasser and junior forward Brayden Long both had 10 points each.

““They came out with energy. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond until the third quarter,” Sovern said. “We didn’t guard or rebound so that’s a recipe for disaster.”

Chaminade went out of its way to make Schutt earn everything he got. The Red Devils switched up their defense, rotated bodies and kept the pressure on at every turn.

“He’s a great player so the thing is we’re trying to crawl under him, give him no easy looks,” Bennett said. “If he makes tough ones then good, let’s get out and go. (We wanted to) make his life miserable every time he touches the ball.”

Chaminade’s all-time record at the Highland Shootout is now 5-5. In none of their previous nine appearances did the Red Devils steamroll their opponent by such a large margin. Oftentimes it’s Chaminade that has the college blue-blood recruit on its roster. Instead this version of the Red Devils shined as a collection as they joined the 2018 Chaminade team as the only two teams to score 100 or more in the Highland Shootout. The 2018 Red Devils beat Morgan Park 107-94.