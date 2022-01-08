Chaminade breaks 100 in dominant showing at Highland Shootout

HIGHLAND — Walt Straughter’s right-handed dunk was the exclamation point on a 32-minute basketball clinic Saturday afternoon.
A senior guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Straughter’s slam in the final 30 seconds pushed the Red Devils past the century mark as they steamrolled Yorkville Christian 103-59 at the Highland Shootout on the campus of Highland High.
“I wanted the win more than I wanted 100,” Chaminade junior point guard BJ Ward said.
The No. 5 large school in the STLhighschoolspots.com rankings, Chaminade (7-3) scored 100 or more points for the second time this season. The first was Dec. 17 against Riverview Gardens in a 104-34 win.
Saturday’s detonation was fueled by the Red Devils' long-distance shooting. Chaminade knocked down 15 3-pointers.
“They’re a good team and they shot a lot better than any of the films I’ve seen this year,” Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern said. “We’ve seen them three times and they shot the ball very well.”
Chaminade junior guard Nilavan-Jotham Daniels knocked down seven 3-pointers by himself as he scored a team-high 25 points. Ward finished with 24 points, six rebounds, nine assists and three steals to earn player of the game honors.
“He’s very comfortable with the ball in his hands. He makes good decisions with the basketball,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “He’s 100 percent healthy. Just got back from a minor ankle tweak. When he’s comfortable we’re a lot better.”
All told six players scored in double figures for Chaminade. Senior guard Nate Straughter had 19 points and 12 rebounds, freshman guard Collin Perry had 11 points and seven rebounds, senior forward Filip Sinobad had 14 points and five rebounds and Walt Straughter had 10 points to go with six steals.
“It makes feel like I’m doing my job when they’re getting open and they’re getting them shots,” Ward said. “It makes me feel good.”
The Red Devils’ balance was a product of their patience and precision on offense. When Chaminade was running its half-court offense all five players touched the ball routinely. They found the open man and more often than not he knocked down the shot.
“Coach has been harping on us lately about moving the ball and we tried to implement that in this game and get everybody worked into the offense,” Daniels said.
Yorkville Christian (10-9) is a Class 1A program in its eighth year and was invited to Highland in large part due to Duke signee Jaden Schutt. The 6-foot-6 Schutt never got the chance to make a significant impact on the game. The Red Devils led 24-11 at the end of the first quarter and never let the Mustangs get closer than 24 points.
Schutt finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard KJ Vasser and junior forward Brayden Long both had 10 points each.
““They came out with energy. They punched us in the mouth and we didn’t respond until the third quarter,” Sovern said. “We didn’t guard or rebound so that’s a recipe for disaster.”
Chaminade went out of its way to make Schutt earn everything he got. The Red Devils switched up their defense, rotated bodies and kept the pressure on at every turn.
“He’s a great player so the thing is we’re trying to crawl under him, give him no easy looks,” Bennett said. “If he makes tough ones then good, let’s get out and go. (We wanted to) make his life miserable every time he touches the ball.”
Chaminade’s all-time record at the Highland Shootout is now 5-5. In none of their previous nine appearances did the Red Devils steamroll their opponent by such a large margin. Oftentimes it’s Chaminade that has the college blue-blood recruit on its roster. Instead this version of the Red Devils shined as a collection as they joined the 2018 Chaminade team as the only two teams to score 100 or more in the Highland Shootout. The 2018 Red Devils beat Morgan Park 107-94.
“It means a lot to us. I feel like people have been looking us off lately,” Daniels said. “Being together as a unit and showing out as these big events it brings a lot of energy. We want to represent Chaminade well.”