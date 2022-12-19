Buckley's big night powers Civic Memorial past Highland for MVC win

HIGHLAND, Ill. — Sam Buckley plans to take Civic Memorial for a ride this season.

The 7-foot senior continued to make good on his preseason vow Monday when he had a game- and career-high 27 points along with 13 rebounds in the Eagles’ 63-57 victory over Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys basketball game.

“I made a promise and said, ‘This year is going to be different,’ ” Buckley said. “I think people are starting to see that. This game was huge. They were on a three-game winning streak and came in feeling good about themselves. This win here, at their place, when they’re on a streak, man, it feels good.”

The Eagles improved to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the MVC. Last year, they were 6-26 and 0-10.

Civic Memorial hired Lee Green as its new coach in May. One of the reasons Green was intrigued about the opportunity was the presence of Buckley.

But since Green had been the Alton Marquette girls basketball coach the last six seasons, he had never seen Buckley and knew nothing about him. But 7-footers don’t grow on trees.

“When I took this job, I was like, ‘I wish I had him longer than one year,’” Green said. “My whole goal this year was to try to feed him the ball as much as I could. I told the kids today in our walk-through, Sam is option 1 and 1A.”

It was a good plan, considering Buckley was 9-for-16 from the field with a 3-pointer. If his shots didn’t go in, he was fouled. He finished 8-for-8 from the line.

“He’s got good touch around the rim,” Green said. “He’s been a great team leader. He’s endured a lot of losing and he wants to go out on top. He wants to win some games this year. He’s absolutely better than he was when I first saw him.”

Sophomore Adam Ogden added 12 points and sophomore August Frankford came off the bench and chipped in with 10. Highland (7-4, 1-3) was led by junior Jake Ottensmeier’s 18 points. Senior Cade Altadonna had 13 and sophomore Grant Fleming had 11.

Buckley said his production inside begins with what he does before he has the ball.

“My biggest improvement is probably sealing in the post, holding (defenders) off for a half-second longer,” Buckley said. “I’m able to seal them off, catch that bounce pass and go up. That was my biggest issue last year. Last year, I spent a lot of time on the 3-point line. This year, Coach Green is forcing me down low. I’ve still got my freedom from the outside, but he keeps telling me, ‘Get down there. Get down there.’

“This year, they’re finding me inside and we’re kicking it out. Tonight in the first half alone, I had five paint touches where I turned over my left shoulder and there was a guy wide-open. If that’s how it’s going to be, that’s how it’s going to be. We’re going to knock shots down.”

Highland did its best to contain Buckley, with seniors Brenden Gelly and Gunnar Mackey and sophomore Garrin Stone sharing time while getting help from others. But guarding a player the size of Buckley isn’t easy to simulate in practice.

“We knew that he could play,” Bulldogs coach Deryl Cunningham said. “We’ve guarded him before. (Senior) Joe Jansen is the missing piece right now. Joe has been up to Civic Memorial and grabbed almost 20 rebounds when they played each other a couple of years ago. Joe can hold his spot defensively a little bit better. We struggled.”

The game was knotted at 52 in the fourth quarter when Buckley scored in the lane to put Civic Memorial ahead to stay. Senior Dathan Greene followed with a runner in the lane to make it 56-52, Buckley’s two free throws made it 58-54 with 56 seconds left before Ogden had a layup off a turnover with 30 seconds left to make it 60-54.

Fleming popped a 3-pointer to bring Highland within three, but Buckley swished two more free throws to put the Eagles up five with 13 seconds remaining.

Buckley said he isn’t concerned if he puts up a 3-pointer that is off the mark. Ideally, it would be a grand time for the opponent to grab the rebound and head down the floor.

But on Monday as in other Civic Memorial games, some of the smaller Eagles have kept alive possessions with key offensive rebounds and putbacks.

“Oh, I’ve got some hustlers,” Buckley said. “Manny Silva and Dalton Buhs, they’ll run from the corner, they’ll run from the wing to get that offensive rebound. That’s why I shoot 3s because I know that on two out of five of them, they’ll put them back. That’s what they did tonight.”

Buckley, also a pitcher and first baseman in baseball, wants to play college basketball and is certain something will present itself.

“I’ve got a couple of NAIA schools, a couple of D-IIIs, one D-II,” Buckley said. “It’s not anything I’m worried about. They’ll come. If they see me, they see me. If not, they don’t. If God wants to put a school in my life, he’ll put a school in my life. If not, he doesn’t.”

Green expects interest in Buckley will start to take off soon.

“If he keeps having 27 and 13, he’s going to have a lot more,” Green said.

