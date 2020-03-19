Collinsville's Taylor continues area streak with first-team all-state selection

Taylor is the first Collinsville player to be named all-state since Daryn Foster in 2012 and the first to go back-to-back since Richard Keene in 1991 and 1992. He is the 33rd player at Collinsville to be named an all-state selection.

An honorable mention all-state selection last season, Taylor cemented his legacy at Collinsville this winter as he became the program’s all-time leading scorer when he passed Tom Parker on Feb. 21 against Belleville West. Taylor finished his career with 2,167 points. He set the program’s single-game scoring record with 53 points against Trinity in the championship game of the Belleville East Classic.

During a senior season that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor led the Kahoks to a 31-3 record and places they hadn’t been in more than two decades. This season, Collinsville won the Collinsville Holiday Classic for the first time in 15 years. The Kahoks won a showdown at East St. Louis in the final game of the regular season to clinch their first outright Southwestern Conference crown since 1996.

Taylor scored 23 points and handed out 13 assists as Collinsville beat two-time defending Class 4A champion Belleville West 63-44 for the Kahoks' first regional championship in five years. Collinsville was due to play Normal Community West in the Pekin Sectional final. Had the Kahoks been successful, it would have been the program's first sectional championship since 1994.