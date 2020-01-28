Schreiber, Goodson shine as Collinsville blanks Columbia

O’FALLON, Ill. — The Collinsville hockey team has a tradition after every win that the MVP gets to wear the Kahok headdress.
Jakob Schreiber was voted the game’s MVP after scoring four goals Tuesday in Collinsville’s 5-0 win over Columbia in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. But goaltender Grant Goodson emerged from the locker room wearing the headdress.
“Kind of having a little fun with it,” Goodson said. “It’s a big win.”
In reality, both Schreiber and Goodson deserved accolades. While Schreiber took care of the offense, Goodson made 21 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and improved to 7-1-1.
“(Goodson) played well,” Collinsville coach Ryan Shea said. “When we needed a save he was there. They didn’t give us too much of a problem, but when we needed a save he came up big and that’s what we’ve come to expect from him.”
Andrew Bolandis scored the other Collinsville goal. Nathan Austin had three assists and Alexander Stenger had two as the Kahoks (13-7-4) won for the second time in as many days.
Tim Barbee made 19 saves for Columbia (15-8-1).
The turning point was a five-minute man advantage for the Eagles that started in the opening minute of the second period. Goodson made eight saves as Collinsville killed it off to protect a 1-0 lead.
“It was huge,” Shea said. “It was big for us to come out and say, ‘Hey, let’s kill this thing and let’s take this game over,’ and that’s what we did.”
Columbia kept coming after the missed opportunity.
Goodson made the save of the night, robbing the Eagles’ Elijah DeFosset with his stick on a point-blank chance with 5:35 left in the second.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Goodson said. “We had everything covered. Every single shot I saw. I didn’t have a problem with anything in front. We cleared the puck when we needed to. It was perfect.”
Schreiber took over from there, scoring two goals in the final minutes of the second period.
Schreiber’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season capped the scoring with 39 seconds left in the third.
“He’s a sparkplug,” Shea said. “Jakob finds himself in good positions a lot of time and its not by accident. He does a lot of good things on the forecheck, he’s one of our leaders.”