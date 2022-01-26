Jones, Rich power East St. Louis past Confluence

EAST ST. LOUIS — Christian Jones couldn’t believe it.

A senior point guard for the East St. Louis boys basketball team, Jones was wide open on the left wing Wednesday night. He rose up and knocked down the 3-pointer.

On the next possession he was alone.

Again.

He knocked it down.

Again.

After his third 3-pointer swished through, he felt a certain kind of way.

“Disrespectful,” Jones said. “It was basically a heat check, shoot until I miss.”

Jones didn’t miss much and junior swingman Macaleb Rich dominated on the glass as East St. Louis held off Confluence’s late push to score a 71-63 win at East St. Louis.

The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, East St. Louis (19-4) has won five games in a row.

Jones let loose from long range early in the first quarter and staked the Flyers to a 17-5 lead. Bigger and longer than Confluence, it looked like East St. Louis could have its way with the smaller Titans.

Only Confluence responded after taking the early hits.

The No. 3 small school, Confluence (11-6) likes to play fast and sped up the game. With its smaller lineup zipping around the court the Titans got to the basket on offense and forced turnovers. Their helter-skelter style worked as they ripped off an 11-2 run to cut the lead to 19-16 headed into the second quarter.

East St. Louis pushed its lead back to 10 points late in the second quarter when Rich dropped in a layup to make it 36-26. Rich was a monster in the paint as he scored 22 points and hauled in 17 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a problem the Titans couldn’t solve, especially on the glass.

“I thought the offensive rebounds were the difference and (Jones) was tough tonight,” Confluence coach Brian Karvinen said.

Confluence continued to hang tough. Senior guard Trasean White beat the buzzer on a nifty layup to make it 36-30 at the break.

White is among the top scorers in the area and is capable of burning the house down when he gets cooking. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals but never got into a rhythm as the Flyers defense did what it could to keep him off balance.

“We wanted to keep him in front of us,” East Side coach Mark Chambers said. “We wanted to make him uncomfortable a good part of the night. We know he’s a prolific scorer and we wanted to contain him as best we could.”

Confluence senior guard Jamod Robinson scored 17 points, too.

The second half was tight until the final two minutes as Confluence chipped away at East St. Louis’s lead. The Titans tied the game at 38 when White knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:16 to play in the third. East St. Louis senior guard Daevion Hawkins answered on the other end with a 3-pointer of his own.

That’s how it went. East Side would take a lead, then Confluence would chip away at it.

Confluence took its first lead of the game when sophomore forward Bryant Moore dropped in a layup to make it 59-57 with 5:54 to play in the game.

On the other end Rich cleaned up a miss with a one-handed tip dunk that would have sent the crowd into a frenzy had the game not been played in a nearly empty gym because of coronavirus restrictions.

Jones followed with his own tip in to make it 61-59.

Moore had the answer when he scored a one-handed floater in the paint to tie it at 61. Moore finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

Jones gave the Flyers the lead for good on a layup. A Missouri signee, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

East Side junior post Demorian Brown scored a layup off a nice pass to put the Flyers ahead 65-61 with 2:41 to go. He finished with 12 points.

Rich scored the backbreaking bucket on a runner and drew the foul. He finished off the old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 68-61 with just more than a minute to go.

“We just had to come out and execute our plays,” Rich said. “We knew they were going to come out hard, we just had to play our normal game.”

Confluence had its chances to make a statement with a win on the Flyers’ home court. Had it not been for the first few minutes, the Titans would have been in a better position in the last minute.

“If we’ve had a weakness all year it’s we’ve had a minute and a half to two minute spells where we mentally kind of check out,” Karvninen said. “For us to come into their gym and be down three with two minutes to go, I think that’s where we want to be. I think this gets us a little better for districts.”

