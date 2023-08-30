Here are five standout girls cross country runners in the St. Louis area to keep an eye on this fall.

Natalie Barnard, senior, Lafayette

Key cog in machine that produced Class 5 team state championships in 2020 and 2022. Finished junior campaign as Class 5 state runner-up in time of 18 minutes, 24.80 seconds. That was her season best and fourth-fastest of any area athlete on a 5-kilometer course. Helped Lancers to three team titles, had eight top-five finishes and one individual title.

Ellie Bush, sophomore, O'Fallon

Notched area's 10th-fastest time on a 5-kilometer course with time of 19 minutes, 6.70 seconds, and ninth-fastest time on a 3-mile course of 18:09.20. Was 15th in highly competitive Forest Park Festival Green Division, third at Southwestern Conference meet and won Class 3A Quincy Regional championship.

Reese McDevitt, junior, Francis Howell Central

Her personal best time of 18 minutes and 55.80 seconds was the eighth-fastest time for area athletes on 5K course. Earned seven top-five finishes and won three individual titles at the Northwest Last Chance Meet, the GAC South Division and the First Capital Invitational.

Mary McKenzie, sophomore, Cor Jesu

Ran second-fastest time for Chargers of 18:30.40, which was fifth-fastest among area athletes on a 5K course. In Forest Park Festival Green Division, she placed seventh. Helped Chargers to five team championships, including a Class 5 District 1 title. Had six top-five individual finishes.

Elena Rybak, junior, Father McGivney

Time of 17:35.10 on a 3-mile course was fourth-fastest of any area athlete. Helped Griffins to team titles at the Madison County and Gateway Metro Conference meets. Individual champ at Althoff Classic, Madison County and Gateway Metro Conference. Runner-up in Class 1A Wesclin Regional.