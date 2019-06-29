Core sports
Baseball: Won Class 5 state championship, the second in program history and first since 2000, to finish 14-13-1.
Boys soccer: Finished with 22-4-2 record and as Class 4 state runner-up for the second time in four seasons. Reached state semifinals for the 14th time.
Football: In a 9-3 season that was its best since 2012 semifinal appearance, Spartans didn’t lose to anyone but state champions — CBC twice, including in Class 6 quarterfinals, and Vianney.
Boys basketball: Went 23-6 for first winning season since 2012-13 squad that reached state final. Tied for second in Metro Catholic Conference and lost in district final to eventual Class 5 runner-up CBC.
Wrestling: Finished fifth in Class 4 state tournament, one spot out of a state trophy, with four individual medalists led by undefeated 160-pound champion Cory Peterson.
Non-core sports
Hockey: Reached Mid-States Challenge Cup championship game for second consecutive season, losing in overtime to SLUH to cap 19-7-3 season.
Boys lacrosse: Reached first Missouri Scholastic Lacrosse Association state final in 12 seasons and finished as 16-5 runner-up to MICDS.
Boys volleyball: 18-10 Class 4 state quarterfinalist.
Water polo: 17-10-1 district tournament quarterfinalist.
Individuals
Tied for fifth overall in area with 20 All-Metro selections and second for a single-gender school behind CBC’s 23. That included eight first-team picks. … Brennan Dolnick (tied-seventh) and Thomas Bourke (14th) earned Class 4 all-state golf finishes.