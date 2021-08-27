Cotton, Bomstad hook up for pair of TDs in second half as De Smet storms back against Edwardsville

TOWN AND COUNTRY — It didn’t take long for De Smet junior quarterback Chris Cotton to find a favorite target on his new team.
Cotton, who transferred to the Spartans after his former school Trinity closed, found Gavin Bomstad for two long touchdown passes to spark a second half comeback as De Smet beat visiting Edwardsville 44-17 on Friday night in the season-opening football game for both teams.
Cotton connected with Bomstad for a 56-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that broke a 17-all tie and for a 62-yard score in the fourth to make it 31-17 as De Smet, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings, outscored No. 4 Edwardsville 30-0 in the second half.
“He shows speed, aggression, he can make any catch I throw to him,” Cotton said of Bomstad. “He's a great receiver.”
While Cotton’s arm did most of the work on the first pass, Bomstad showed his speed on the 62-yarder by making a quick cut after a short slant pass and beating the Tigers defenders to the end zone.
“I saw the safety come up whenever I caught it,” Bomstad said. “I took it outside and that was it.”
Cotton passed for 183 yards and two scores, and he rushed for 87 yards and another one. Bomstad caught three passes for 126 yards and the two touchdowns.
“Bomstad is a (heck) of a player, isn't he?” first-year De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He's as good as any receiver that I've had and I think the colleges will start taking really good notice of him. Christian Cotton is the best quarterback in the area in the class of '23 and I think you'll see them hooking up a lot this year.”
De Smet erased any doubt with two late fourth quarter touchdown runs by Keyshawn Ford (43 yards) and Cotton (53 yards). Ford finished with 77 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
The second half comeback was set up by a Christian Gray interception early in the third quarter that led to a Luke Rothermich 35-yard field goal that made it 17-all.
“It was huge because they were starting to take the momentum from us, but great players like him step up and make great plays in those moments, and that's what you ask him to do,” Reed said.
De Smet took control early with its running attack.
Allen Mitchell gashed the Tigers defense with runs of 23 and 22 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage and Ford capped the season-opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
Ford sparked De Smet’s next drive by bouncing off a couple of defenders for a 23-yard burst. This time Mitchell finished it off with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Edwardsville found its rhythm on its next two drives.
Jake Curry got the Tigers going with a 41-yard quarterback keeper and he opened the second quarter by connecting with Beau Brandt for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit in half.
Edwardsville got the ball on the De Smet 20 a couple of minutes later thanks to a bad snap on a punt. Curry found Iosa Epenesa for a 10-yard pass and scored on a 1-yard run two plays later to even the game at 14-14 with 8:51 left in the second quarter.
“We came out with a really basic game plan, and once they decided what quarterback they were going to go to, they were going to be a little more zone read/quarterback run,” Reed said. “We had to go in at halftime, our defensive coaches did an excellent job of making those adjustments.”
Dalton Brown capped a stellar first half defensively for the Tigers by knocking down Cotton’s pass to thwart a De Smet fourth down conversion to give Edwardsville the ball on its 43.
Curry methodically drove the ball deep into Spartans territory, taking time off the clock. The drive stalled inside the Spartans’ 10, but Gavin Walls booted a 24-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to give Edwardsville a 17-14 lead at the break.
Curry finished with 89 yards passing and 74 yards rushing for the Tigers.
“They were fast and physical,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “They dominated us up front the second half.”