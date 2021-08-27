Cotton, Bomstad hook up for pair of TDs in second half as De Smet storms back against Edwardsville

“Bomstad is a (heck) of a player, isn't he?” first-year De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “He's as good as any receiver that I've had and I think the colleges will start taking really good notice of him. Christian Cotton is the best quarterback in the area in the class of '23 and I think you'll see them hooking up a lot this year.”

De Smet erased any doubt with two late fourth quarter touchdown runs by Keyshawn Ford (43 yards) and Cotton (53 yards). Ford finished with 77 yards rushing and a pair of scores.

The second half comeback was set up by a Christian Gray interception early in the third quarter that led to a Luke Rothermich 35-yard field goal that made it 17-all.

“It was huge because they were starting to take the momentum from us, but great players like him step up and make great plays in those moments, and that's what you ask him to do,” Reed said.

De Smet took control early with its running attack.

Allen Mitchell gashed the Tigers defense with runs of 23 and 22 yards on the first two plays from scrimmage and Ford capped the season-opening drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.