De Smet Jesuit senior Brady Govero needed to hit the reset button — and fast.

Govero, one of the best goaltenders in the Mid-States Club Hockey Association, allowed some uncharacteristic goals as the Spartans played Chaminade in an opening round game of the Challenge Cup playoffs Monday at Queeny Ice Rink.

With the margin of error getting slimer by the minute in a tie game, Govero knew the adjustments he needed to make were more mental than physical.

“I skated over and called timeout myself,” Govero said. “I said, ‘We've got to stop. I've got to regroup. We've got to step on the brakes really quick and I've got to settle back in for you guys.’ ”

While hockey coaches generally are guarded about using their one and only timeout in the second period, De Smet coach Casey Ott didn’t give it a second thought.

“Brady is the backbone of it,” Ott said. “He needs to reset, and I want to trust him in that spot like I do with all the seniors. I don't think there's a beat missed in that. They saw that and everybody just stepped up their game.”

Govero in particular.

The 6-foot-3 netminder found his game. After being beaten on three of the first six shots he faced, Govero stopped the final 14 pucks he saw to help lead De Smet (17-6-2) to a 5-3 win over Chaminade (8-15-2).

That included several tough stops during a key Chaminade power play late in the third, including a collision with a Red Devils forward as the two players raced to a loose puck.

“The difference was I just had fun,” Govero said. “That first period, I wasn't having fun.”

Govero was a driving force behind De Smet’s run to a Challenge Cup runner-up finish last season and he’s a big reason why the Spartans are one of the top contenders for the title this year.

“There's that pressure in the playoffs,” Ott said. “And he wants to have those saves for his teammates and at the same time we've got to be better for him in front of him, so he's not put in those spots.”

Govero thrives in the playoff pressure cooker.

As a junior, he went 5-4-2 with a .901 save percentage. But Govero took his game to another level in the postseason, going 4-2 with a .949 save percentage with three shutouts.

Govero stopped all three attempts during a dramatic winner-take-all shootout to lead the Spartans past CBC in the semifinals.

“That was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had wearing a De Smet jersey for sure,” Govero said.

Govero has had a stronger regular season as a senior, going 6-4-2 with a .912 save percentage and a pair of shutouts.

But it's playoff time and nobody has higher expectations for Govero than he has for himself.

“I want to win,” Govero said. “When it comes to winning championships, you need a goalie in net that makes big saves, keeps goals down to no more than two goals a game.”

That’s why Govero knew he needed the reset against Chaminade. Three goals in a game was too much, let alone three goals midway through the game.

But not only did Govero regroup with the timeout, his teammates rallied around him.

“He's been huge for us all year,” De Smet captain Nicholas Salthouse said. “Just coming in when making saves whenever we need him to, stepping up whenever we have to lean on him.”

Ott said Govero’s presence in the net gives the entire team confidence.

“That's a blessing and a curse,” Ott said. “It’s almost too much confidence sometimes, because they want to make that extra pass that's high risk and Govs is back there and he's going to shut it down.”

Govero did not grow up in a hockey family. Baseball was his main sport, but he got a taste of hockey during a family function.

“I was at my mom's cousin's house,” Govero said. “We were playing street hockey and I threw on some street pads and I'm, like, well I'm good at this. I started playing goalie in the third grade and then just took off from there.”

Govero’s favorite NHL goalie is Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers.

Govero’s style is much like Shesterkin’s. Both hold their feet and don’t slide on the ice very often.

“The better I hold my feet, the more square I stay at pucks,” Govero said. “I don't want to look like I'm making desperate saves every save. I want to make it look easy.”

The road to a Challenge Cup championship is anything but easy and the Spartans know that firsthand, coming agonizingly close to the school’s 15th title, but first since 2010, before falling to St. Louis U. High in last season's title game.

That setback has been a motivating force for Govero, Salthouse and the rest of the team’s seniors and returners.

“We have to keep doing the simple things right,” Salthouse said. “I know it's cliché, it’s just the way it is. It's the game of hockey. Just do the little things right.”

Govero is not shy on how he feels about De Smet falling short last season. He said this group has some unfinished business.

“The seniors and those kids who played last year, have a chip on their shoulder,” Govero said. “We feel like we got robbed in that game last year. We felt like we should have won.”