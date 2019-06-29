Core sports
Boys basketball: Earned first state championship in program history, finishing 30-6 with a 68-63 overtime victory against Chicago Bogan in Class 3A state title game behind 32 points from St. Louis University signee Terrence Hargrove Jr. Also won Southwestern Conference title ahead of Class 4A champion Belleville West.
Boys track and field: Won program’s 12th team state championship and first since 2016 by claiming Class 2A crown. Flyers won three event titles on way to team crown, including Willie Johnson in 400 meters and as member of 1600 relay.
Girls track and field: Flyerettes won their third team state championship by claiming Class 2A crown. Four event champions. including concluding 1600 relay that clinched the team crown. Veronica Sherrod won 300 hurdles title and ran on two winning relays. Faith Mitchell ran on all three winning relays (400, 800, 1600).
Football: Finished 9-3 and reached Class 7A quarterfinals for second consecutive season.
Also: Wrestling, seventh in Class 2A Jerseyville Regional; girls basketball, 11-18.
Individuals
11 first-team All-Metro selections, third-highest total this school year, and 12 overall.