Core sports
Baseball: Beat St. Charles North in eight innings to break a state championship drought of more than 20 years by claiming Class 4A title with a 37-5 record. It was the program’s third championship to go along with titles in 1990 and 1998.
Boys wrestling: Won Class 3A team dual sectional for the first time since 2009 to reach state quarterfinals. Finished with 27-1 record in duals. Noah Surtin was Class 3A individual state runner-up at 120 pounds.
Football: Overcame a tough start for the second consecutive season for another deep playoff run. Finished 8-4 and reached Class 8A state quarterfinals after making semifinals the previous season.
Girls basketball: Hit the 30-win plateau for the fifth consecutive season (30-3) and reached Class 4A sectional final. Won 10th consecutive Southwestern Conference title.
Girls soccer: Reached first Class 3A sectional final since 2014, finished 15-8 and as conference champ.
Also: Boys soccer, 11-3-2 (sectional semifinal, conference champ); softball, 24-5 (sectional semifinal, conference champ); girls volleyball, 23-13 (sectional semifinal, conference champ); boys basketball, 9-20.
Non-core sports
Boys tennis: Seventh in Class 2A state tournament. Seth Lipe and Gabrielle Montanari reached consolation semifinals in doubles (4-2), Zach Trimpe advanced to consolation quarterfinals in singles (4-2).
Girls cross country: Southwestern Conference and regional team champion, 24th in Class 3A state meet.
Boys cross country: Regional team title, sectional and conference runner-up and 20th in Class 3A state meet. Max Hartmann (18th) earned individual all-state finish.
Girls golf: 12th in Class 2A state tournament.
Boys volleyball: 19-9, share of conference title.
Individuals
Tied for fifth overall in area with 20 All-Metro selections, including seven first-teamers and baseball pitcher of the year Matthew Boyer. … 16 athletes have signed to play at the NCAA Division I or Division II level. … Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli posted four girls doubles victories in Class 2A state tournament.