Girls volleyball season preview notebook: Illinois teams face quick turnaround after spring season

Lafayette has a strong senior trio in Elizabeth Katz, Paige Borgmeyer and Amber Wilt. Young is counting on them to set the tone.

“They’re three kids that work really well together,” Young said. “They're going to do anything that the team asks of them and they're just great teammates.”

Young said sophomores Alyssa Nelson and Allison Risley have made big jumps in their games after being swing players last year.

No team has been as dominant as Lafayette over the past decade. The Lancers have reached the state championship match eight times in the last 10 years and have brought home six state titles.

The road to Cape Girardeau will be difficult with Lafayette most likely being placed in a district with Borgia and Eureka.

“Focus is a big thing with us and I think just constantly trying to improve individually and as a team,” Young said. “We want to be playing our best ball at the end of October and every week get a little bit better.”

Borgia's back

The Knights are off to a good start in building on their third-place finish in Class 5 last season.