Girls volleyball season preview notebook: Illinois teams face quick turnaround after spring season

Edwardsville senior Gabby Saye loves volleyball, but even she has her limits.
Saye was not alone as the Illinois High School Activities Association moved a shortened girls volleyball season from the fall to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. The change coincided with the heart of club volleyball season, leaving players and coaches adjusting reps and usage on the fly.
“I think at some point I was probably just definitely exhausted, but you know I wouldn't have traded it for anything,” Saye said. “We were so thankful to just have a high school season.”
It was a trying experience for first-year Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau.
“We had several girls who would leave our two, two-and-a-half-hour practice and head to a two-hour club practice later in that evening, or just get done playing a volleyball match and then leave and go to a club practice,” Ohlau said.
Saye, a 6-foot-3 right-side hitter, leads a talented Tigers team this season and has a good connection with senior setter Lexie Griffin. Outside hitter Emma Garner looks to make up for lost time after missing the spring season due to injury and Kaitlyn Conway will lead the back row.
The extra reps put a premium on communication between players and coaches to prevent overuse and repetitive use injuries.
Girls volleyball now returns to its traditional fall season. The quick turnaround left many coaches adjusting and cutting back on summer conditioning.
“I think it helped us,” Saye said. “We didn't have to rebuild all those connections, whether it was a setter-hitter connection, or just the way the court runs I think, because our season was just not too long ago.”
Opinions are split on whether the quick turnaround will impact Metro East teams positively or negatively this season.
“I think the fact that we had, you know our season in the same season as club, it definitely hurt,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “Having both seasons going on same time, it was crazy. I'm glad they let us, because otherwise we wouldn't have had a season at all.”
The Knights will lean heavily on returning outside hitters Tori Mohesky and Riley Kleber as a young, but talented group gets up to varsity speed.
The quick turnaround has caused Rakers to adjust his team’s offseason conditioning, delaying workouts until late June.
“The offseason was what I was worried about because we were coming directly out of a season and then going right into summer workouts and they needed to rest their bodies,” Rakers said.
Freeburg volleyball coach Brooke Kloess was thankful for the spring season, but said she hopes she is never in that position again.
The condensed season overlapped with the winter and spring seasons, meaning there was just two weeks of pure volleyball. Schools such as Freeburg with a large amount of multisport athletes had to share time with other sports.
“They all had school volleyball, plus their spring sport, plus club volleyball, and it was too much,” Kloess said. “It was a very light summer compared to what we've done in the past, because I just didn't want them getting burnt out.”
Lafayette players shine on national stage
While they weren’t wearing a Lafayette uniform, several players shined on the national stage as members of the Rockwood Thunder 16-under team that finished third at nationals during the club season.
Juniors Caitlyn Little and Layne Witherspoon played key roles during that run. Jordyn Lochmann also was on that team but was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
“They've been a part of our varsity in one way or another since they were freshmen,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “All three of them are showing signs that they have more confidence and a little bit more on the leadership side.”
Little (2.66 kills), Witherspoon (2.15 kills) and Lochmann (2.12) all shined as sophomores. Lochmann has recently been cleared for live swinging and is working her way back from that shoulder injury.
Lafayette has a strong senior trio in Elizabeth Katz, Paige Borgmeyer and Amber Wilt. Young is counting on them to set the tone.
“They’re three kids that work really well together,” Young said. “They're going to do anything that the team asks of them and they're just great teammates.”
Young said sophomores Alyssa Nelson and Allison Risley have made big jumps in their games after being swing players last year.
No team has been as dominant as Lafayette over the past decade. The Lancers have reached the state championship match eight times in the last 10 years and have brought home six state titles.
The road to Cape Girardeau will be difficult with Lafayette most likely being placed in a district with Borgia and Eureka.
“Focus is a big thing with us and I think just constantly trying to improve individually and as a team,” Young said. “We want to be playing our best ball at the end of October and every week get a little bit better.”
Borgia's back
The Knights are off to a good start in building on their third-place finish in Class 5 last season.
“We’re definitely ahead of schedule,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “They’re trying to make the most of their senior year. They've been through in numerous times now, I don’t want to say it’s old hat to them, but they are ready to make it a great year.”
Borgia returns 10 seniors, including All-Metro performers in outside hitter Ella Brinkmann (5.32 kills per set) and setter Annie Arand (10.54 assists).
“High level leadership, court awareness, high volleyball IQ, all the above,” Steiger said. “They're just tremendous players, they’re tremendous girls, and extremely competitive.”
While those two get a lot of attention, the Knights have high-level returners covering the entire court.
Outside hitters Caroline Glastetter (3.28 kills) and Lily Brown (2.61 kills) keep the opposing block off balance, while Lynsey Batson and Kaitlyn Patke form a formidable duo at middle blocker. Libero Maddie Dowil will lead the back row and players such as Ava Lou Ploch had notable moments in high-pressure situations last season and provide depth.
“It’s going to be a big loss next year with 10 seniors, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes,” Steiger said.
However, the Knights aren’t worried about next year. Instead, it is all about the here and now.
The road back to state will not be easy. Borgia is expected to be placed in a district with perennial powers Lafayette and Eureka when pairings are announced Aug. 27, making it arguably the toughest district in the state.
If the Knights get through, tough challenges from Cor Jesu or St. Joseph’s could be waiting.
And, of course, Borgia with an enrollment of about 500 is playing against schools more than twice its size because of the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s championship factor, which moved private schools into higher classifications based on success over a six-year period.
But the Knights refused to give into any excuses last year and this season will not be any different.
“They know we have the talent to do it, it just comes down to execution, putting the work in,” Steiger said. “There's so much talent as well. Just to get back to state will awesome.”
Longhorns hope to extend their run
Parkway West coach Susan Anderson is still processing the magical year her girls and boys programs had on the court last school year.
“It's still pretty fresh,” Anderson said. “It's still very exciting will continue to be exciting.”
In the fall, Anderson’s girls team marched to a second-place finish in Class 4. Last spring, her boys team won the Class 3 state championship.
Both teams did it in different ways. The girls, who weren’t sure they were going to have a season due to the virus, emerged after a month delay. The boys, preseason state title favorites, lived up to expectations and consistently raised their play throughout the season.
Parkway West joined Lafayette as the only programs since MSHSAA recognized boys volleyball as a club sport in 1996 to have both its boys and girls play for the state championship. Kirkwood also did it the first year for boys volleyball in 1987.
Lafayette, which won both a girls and boys title in the 2012-2013 school year, had different coaches for each team. Anderson coached both West girls and boys.
“I'm proud of what our coaching staff was able to do,” Anderson said. “It is the same coaching staff for both.”
The Longhorns lost a strong senior group, including All-Metro performer Anna Pavlisin and her running mate Carly Kuehl.
West will be strong on the back row with senior libero Mia Catlett and junior defensive specialist Cece Watts returning. Setter Claire Folkins will provide leadership in the Longhorns’ 6-2 offense.
“They're going to make errors, we're going to make young errors and we all know that,” Anderson said. “And we just have to kind of identify those and help them get some more experience in the next game.”