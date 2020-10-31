Watts becomes Edwardsville's first boys sectional champion since 2011

"I noticed nerves for the first time this year," Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said. "I just talked to him a little bit. If you look at how the race played out, it never happened with the nerves. For whatever reason, guys from up north gun that first mile. I told him that if he does what he's done all year, nobody will be as tough as him in the middle of the race."

So after the first mile, Watts sat nearly 10 seconds off the lead pack.

But the junior didn't change his plan.

"I knew going in that it would be like that," Watts said. "People up north like to go out quick and fall off, while we're the exact opposite. All of our training is building up and it just proved well today."

Watts continued to put the hammer down through the second mile and into the third mile until it was just him and Quincy's Rosen.

The diminutive Rosen put forth one final surge with nearly 800 meters to go, but Watts had the answer.

After his counterpunch was thrown, Watts pulled away and allowed himself one small peak behind him on the final stretch.

"I saw that he was falling off," Watts said. "I knew I was going to finish strong. I knew he had a good kick, but I had enough of a gap."