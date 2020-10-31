Watts becomes Edwardsville's first boys sectional champion since 2011

NORMAL, Ill. — It was a very weird feeling for Ryan Watts when he stepped to the line.
A supremely confident runner, the Edwardsville High junior speedster felt an ounce of doubt worming its way into his mind.
"This is the first time I was really uncertain if I would be able to pull it off," Watts said.
That doubt stayed with him until the gun went off.
Then all Watts could do was smile as he raised his arms in triumph at the finish line when he won the Class 3A Normal Sectional boys cross country individual title Saturday at Maxwell Park.
"To gut it out and realize that I was stronger than those guys, I was just happy to get it done," Watts said.
Watts' sectional championship time was 15 minutes and 21.18 seconds on the 3-mile course. Quincy junior Fiker Rosen was runner-up in 15:36.36.
He became the first Edwardsville runner to claim an individual sectional title since Garrett Sweatt in 2011. His first-place finish helped the Tigers to a third-place team finish with 94 team points.
Yorkville was the sectional team champ with 61 team points and Minooka was runner-up with 73.
The doubt that Watts showed at the starting line was not lost on his coach.
"I noticed nerves for the first time this year," Edwardsville coach George Patrylak said. "I just talked to him a little bit. If you look at how the race played out, it never happened with the nerves. For whatever reason, guys from up north gun that first mile. I told him that if he does what he's done all year, nobody will be as tough as him in the middle of the race."
So after the first mile, Watts sat nearly 10 seconds off the lead pack.
But the junior didn't change his plan.
"I knew going in that it would be like that," Watts said. "People up north like to go out quick and fall off, while we're the exact opposite. All of our training is building up and it just proved well today."
Watts continued to put the hammer down through the second mile and into the third mile until it was just him and Quincy's Rosen.
The diminutive Rosen put forth one final surge with nearly 800 meters to go, but Watts had the answer.
After his counterpunch was thrown, Watts pulled away and allowed himself one small peak behind him on the final stretch.
"I saw that he was falling off," Watts said. "I knew I was going to finish strong. I knew he had a good kick, but I had enough of a gap."
Watts' sectional championship was his fifth first-place finish of the season. The sectional race was the final event of the season as the Illinois High School Association did not schedule a state meet.
While Watts savored the sectional championship feeling, once the race was over, all he could think about was getting back on the course to cheer on his teammates.
"Everyone sees the time," Patrylak said. "But you see in these settings that he's one of the loudest cheerers for his teammates."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!