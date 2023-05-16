Zenidene El Farissi wasted no words when writing why his mother is his role model.

“Watching her endure and persevere through all of the adversity we've faced has motivated and inspired me to work hard to bring a new future for us. As a single mother, she's had to sacrifice immensely for me and my sister which has been the reasoning behind the drive I've had to find success of my own.”

The Fort Zumwalt East senior wrote those words on his Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete form after he was named as the Lions' honoree for 2023. He later had more praise for his mom, Tara.

“The path hasn't been easy. A few years back — I think when I was starting middle school — we had an unfortunate situation and we were left homeless for a month,” Zenidene said. “I think it was really that moment seeing my mom sacrifice daily for me and my sister (12-year-old Zena), working multiple jobs just to provide for us and get out of that bad situation, that really just clicked a switch in my brain. Just from there, I knew I needed to break the cycle. That's really what I've been working to do.”

Tara was humbled by her son's choice of a role model.

“That makes me feel wonderful,” she said. “His dad and I were married and it didn't go so well. I had to step out of the situation to have a peaceful home and to raise a good man. He's overcome a lot. He got a full ride to Notre Dame. You can't be upset about that.”

El Farissi has been a tireless worker in the classroom (where he ranks 20th in his class) and as a cross country and track and field athlete at East.

“He's a leader in the classroom and he's a leader for the cross country team and in track,” Lions cross country coach Robin Putnam said. “Just a great model for others. He's hard on himself, which I think is part of what drives him. He pushes himself to be better than anyone thinks he can be.”

El Farissi has been a part of a host of activities in the classroom and has received many accolades during his high school days.

Among other things, he has been the vice president of the Fort Zumwalt East FBLA, has made the honor roll all seven semesters of high school and is among the East Elite as a top-25 member of his graduating class.

“I wasn't super locked into trying to excel academically, honestly. I started really pushing toward that my sophomore year,” he said. “I've always tried to make a difference and put in my best work in everything I do, and I think I was definitely able to do that on the academic side and the extracurricular side.”

El Farissi has lettered in both cross country and track and field all four years of high school. In cross country, he's been a four-time academic all-conference selection and was a two-time state qualifier.

“He had some injury struggles throughout this last season-and-a-half and dealt with COVID, so his perseverance and determination just to come back and not only be a part of it but be an integral part of our team is wonderful,” Putnam said. “Our team is pretty tight-knit. We didn't have a lot of bickering. He was always there to redirect and keep everyone loose a little bit but focused. He just had a great combination of that.”

In track and field, El Farissi has been a three-time academic all-conference selection (and will likely get a fourth nod this spring), was a sectional qualifier last season and is once again this year after his 3200-meter relay team came in first at last weekend's Class 4 District 4 meet.

“He's had some great success this year in his 800 and in his 400, and you can really see him growing and maturing. He's one of the senior leaders,” East boys track and field coach Joe Klostermann said. “He's a great role model for our younger kids, especially our distance kids, and all of our kids generally in the track program. He's involved in multiple sports and he's involved in so many other things around the building as well throughout the day. He takes advanced classes and he takes engineering classes. He's running multiple miles a day with the guys. He just works so hard day in and day out.”

Tara El Farissi is thankful for the role coaches and teachers have played in Zenidene's development.

“I definitely want to give a shout out to all of his coaches,” she said. “Being a single mother and raising a young man, the coaches and teachers have been wonderful male role models for him. That's meant a lot to me as a mom.”

Zenidene will transition from a busy senior year of high school to an equally packed summer.

“I'm doing the Bank of America Student Leader program, which will be an eight-week paid internship over the summer,” he said. “I'll be working with United Way over the summer doing projects and stuff. And then there will also be a trip to (Washington) D.C. through that program, where I will meet with some politicians and see some of the stuff there.”

And then it will be off the University of Notre Dame, where El Farissi plans to study computer science with a minor in corporate practice and a concentration in cybersecurity.

“Definitely one of the most exciting points of my life. Opening that acceptance, no other feeling could match that. That right there proved all the work paid off,” he said. “Right now, my idea is to get a steady job to bring in some income. Once that gets me experience in the workforce, I absolutely want to start my own thing. Throughout school, I've started a few little side hustles here and there. A landscaping company, a clothing brand. I feel like entrepreneurship is something I'm passionate about.”

Although she will be sad to see her son leave home for college, Tara also knows it is the best move.

“A lot of people stay home and stay close and there's nothing wrong with that, but I hope he has that spirit from me,” she said. “The motivation he's seeing from me is I was definitely a traveler. I graduated from high school and went to Utah Valley State University, and I was a flight attendant and flew all over. I just went after it and tried not be scared. Take all the opportunities and have all the adventures that you can.”

Count El Farissi's coaches among those who will be watching his future endeavors with awe.