Fort Zumwalt South rallies past Ladue for third state title in four seasons

“Kolby played it in and I told (Ryley) to leave it, and it’s a good thing he did,” Karson Gibbs said. “It came right to me, and I finished my chance, and in that situation, we needed to finish those chances.”

Two more saves by Dillon on blasts from distance by Ladue freshman Avi Levin kept the score tied until the decisive 70th minute.

Gorman unleashed a bicycle kick from the top of the box that pinged off the crossbar, and Fort Zumwalt quickly countered. Harvatin made a run and was tripped up at the top of the penalty area, resulting a penalty kick.

“I was not that nervous,” Harvatin said. “For the last month at the end of practice, we been working on PKs. I just picked my spot and shot it.”

Harvatin shot right, Friedman dove left, and Fort Zumwalt West had its first lead, but not without a painful price.

In celebrating the go-ahead goal, Fort Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne leaped in the air and landed awkwardly. He finished the game wearing an aircast on his leg.

“I jumped up, and when I came down, I heard a pop,” Layne said. “I’ll never forget this one that’s for sure.”