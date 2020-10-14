Big inning helps Fort Zumwalt West blast past St. Dominic

ST. CHARLES — Lydia Feiste is still just a junior, but she has a solid core of six seniors who are counting on big things from her.
Feiste was solid in the circle and added a pair of RBI triples at the plate, as Fort Zumwalt West rallied from an early deficit to knock off St. Dominic 15-5 in a five-inning, mercy-rule Class 5 District 3 softball semifinal Wednesday afternoon at Francis Howell North.
“I’m really excited because we haven’t won district since 2006 (the only time in school history),” Feiste said. “I’ve been playing for my seniors the past two weeks. Just pushing for them. I love them all. COVID is taking a lot of stuff away from them and they’re not able to have their senior homecoming or anything that they would normally have. So, this is the one thing that these softball seniors have and I just want to make it the best season for them.”
The Jaguars (17-4) won their sixth consecutive game and will take on Francis Howell Central (16-11) for the district title at 4 p.m. Thursday at Howell North.
“We knew we’d be in for one and it’s going to happen every day from here on out. You’re going to expect you’re going to get everybody’s best,” West coach Ryan Oetting said. “I’m really proud of our girls for staying in it when we got down. That’s a huge part of being successful at this time of the year.”
Every Zumwalt West batter scored at least one run and all but one had at least one run batted in.
The 3-4-5 hitters in the West lineup — Julia Crenshaw, Kate Thurman and Feiste — came in hitting a combined .462. That trio was at it again Wednesday, getting on base a combined nine times and driving in five runs.
Kruse has been an unsung part of the order with a .328 average in the No. 6 spot and she had a breakout game Wednesday with just her second three-hit effort of the season and a pair of RBI.
“I feel really good about it because usually I feel like it’s all of them driving in all the runs,” Kruse said. “So, I’m really happy that today they finally know that they can count on me, too.”
St. Dominic finished 13-14 and will say goodbye to senior standouts Jess Blaine and Neely Edwards. Blaine moved with her family to Wentzville over the summer and became an instant sensation, as the Auburn recruit hit .529 with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. After a three-hit day Wednesday, Edwards finished the season hitting .407 with 18 RBI in the cleanup spot.
“We’re only losing two, but we’re losing two very important ones. I can’t tell you how much they mean to our program,” Crusaders coach Noah Duncan said. “Jess came in and was a leader from the get-go. She worked hard to learn people’s names. You could tell that she knew how to lead from the start. And Neely has been playing with us for three years and, my goodness, did she step into a leadership role for us this year. She grabbed the bull by the horns this year and was a fantastic leader vocally and on the field.”
St. Dominic jumped on top in the first on a two-out RBI single by Edwards, but the Jaguars responded with a three-spot in the home half of the frame on a run-scoring groundout by Danielle Blackstun, an RBI triple by Feiste and a run-scoring single by Kruse.
St. Dominic regained the lead in the third when Abbie Danchus hit a towering fly ball to left that got up into the wind and carried over the fence for a three-run home run and a 4-3 advantage.
That lead was short-lived, though, as West sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third and plated 10 of them. Lindsay Laughlin, Crenshaw, Kruse, Lauren Rowland and Mackenzie Riggle all had run-scoring hits and Kate Thurman drove in two with a double.
The 10-run frame also featured a crucial two-run throwing error that gave West a 6-4 lead and kept the inning alive for seven more runs to score, include one on another throwing error later in the frame.
“We’ve got to make the plays,” Duncan said. “I’m not taking anything away from them because they are an outstanding team. They’re a No. 1 seed for a reason. But, we kind of had the wheels on the bus fall off a little bit in that inning.”
Down to their possible last three outs, the Crusaders got a run in the fifth on a Delaney Smith RBI single, but they couldn’t push any more runs across and saw their season come to an end.
“We were down by 11 runs, still got a run the last inning and our bench was up the whole time, which is what I expect from them,” Duncan said. “I was very proud of them for that.”
West will now turn its attention to a Spartans team it owns two decisive wins over (9-0 and 10-0) this season. Central has advanced to the Class 4 quarterfinals each of the last two seasons.
“We’re very familiar opponents, no doubt about it,” Oetting said. “Their lineup is pretty much the same as it was last year. It’s one more where the little things are going to make the difference, I think.”
Fort Zumwalt West vs. St. Dominic softball
