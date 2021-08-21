No. 6 large school: Francis Howell remains among elite despite graduating 26 seniors

“We’re extremely happy with the work those guys have put in this summer,” Chojnacki said.

Howell has two seniors competing for the starting quarterback job in Booker Simmons (6-0, 185) and Gabe James (6-1, 175). Chojnacki said they were neck and neck heading into the preseason jamboree, which he felt would help the coaching staff’s decision. Then again, Simmons and James bring unique skills to the job and that could be an asset as the Vikings try to exploit matchups.

“They are two different style quarterbacks,” Chojnacki said. “We might have to get creative on offense to fit what those guys can do.”

There are several players vying for the starting running back position which should come as no surprise. The now graduated Dane Mohrmann left enormous shoes to fill after he rushed for 1,138 yards and 16 touchdowns in eight games last season.

The defensive line is expected to be an early strength for the Vikings with Norfleet on one side and Houston on the other. Houston had 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.

Senior Max Wilson (5-11, 205) started at linebacker last season and finished with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.