No. 6 large school: Francis Howell remains among elite despite graduating 26 seniors

The madness that surrounded last fall’s football season left an indelible mark on TJ Houston.
A defensive end by trade for the Francis Howell football team, there came a time Houston was forced into emergency duty on the offensive line.
Several times, actually.
“Last year it was scary, having to step into any position, tackle or guard,” Houston said. “I hope this year will be better with the normality that’s soon to come. Hopefully we don’t get many players quarantined. That was a big problem last year.”
It was other players being put into quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19 that thrust Houston into a position he’d never played before. While it was terrifying in the moment, Houston handled it well. So well that the 6-foot-2 and 195-pound senior has been tabbed the starting right tackle for the Vikings.
“TJ is a two-year starter on the defensive line,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “He’s kind of that anchor of that offensive and defensive line.”
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com preseason rankings, Howell graduated an eye-popping 26 seniors from last year’s team that went 9-2 and advanced to a Class 6 district championship game, where it was beaten by De Smet.
Howell’s cupboard, however, is hardly bare.
The Vikings brought back an experienced and talented group of underclassmen who are expected to continue on the program’s recent tradition of excellence.
“We had a great freshman and sophomore group last year and a lot of those guys are ready to step up along with some of these seniors that got some time last year as well,” Chojnacki said.
On offense the most experienced and explosive group are the wide receivers. Standout junior tight end Brett Norfleet (6-7, 215) is the most highly sought after of the group as he has amassed 10 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. As a sophomore he caught 14 passes for 219 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Junior Taj Gurley (6-2, 172) caught 21 passes for 348 yards and scored six touchdowns last season. Sophomore Jude James (6-3, 180) had minimal experience as a freshman but has impressed in the offseason with his multitude of abilities. He’s primed to break out if things go as the Vikings hope.
“He’s a DI wide receiver,” Chojnacki said. “There is not a tool a college coach wants that he doesn’t have.”
The offensive line returns senior center Hayden Foster (6-0, 240) and senior right guard Jack Berry (6-1, 270) both of whom started every game last fall. Houston will slot in at right tackle and senior Xavier Machado (6-5, 280) will step in at left tackle.
“We’re extremely happy with the work those guys have put in this summer,” Chojnacki said.
Howell has two seniors competing for the starting quarterback job in Booker Simmons (6-0, 185) and Gabe James (6-1, 175). Chojnacki said they were neck and neck heading into the preseason jamboree, which he felt would help the coaching staff’s decision. Then again, Simmons and James bring unique skills to the job and that could be an asset as the Vikings try to exploit matchups.
“They are two different style quarterbacks,” Chojnacki said. “We might have to get creative on offense to fit what those guys can do.”
There are several players vying for the starting running back position which should come as no surprise. The now graduated Dane Mohrmann left enormous shoes to fill after he rushed for 1,138 yards and 16 touchdowns in eight games last season.
The defensive line is expected to be an early strength for the Vikings with Norfleet on one side and Houston on the other. Houston had 44 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior.
Senior Max Wilson (5-11, 205) started at linebacker last season and finished with 35 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
“He knows the defense, he does everything right on and off the field,” Chojnacki said.
Junior Wyatt Robbins (5-0, 180) was sensational as a sophomore as he made 94 tackles, second only to the now graduated Will Doherty, who had 102.
Junior Evan Piwowarski (5-11, 160) saw some varsity reps last season but will be asked to fill a much larger role this time around.
The defensive secondary features one of Howell’s most dynamic players in sophomore Kendall Gurley (5-9, 158). He made 26 tackles and had a team-best four interceptions in his varsity debut.
“He’s special,” Chojnacki said. “He does things right, he’s physical, he’s a straight up athlete.”
He’ll be joined by his brother, Taj Gurley, and junior cornerback Dashon Hudson (5-6, 135) and senior safety Damon Williams.
Howell boasts one of the top kickers in the area in junior Josh Deal (6-0, 190). As a sophomore he averaged just more than 57 yards per kickoff while knocking in 52 extra points and one field goal.
In the past Deal has worked his leg into shape over the course of the fall. This time he arrived at preseason workouts with his leg in mid-season form.
“He went out for track (in the spring) and whatever the track program did, I don’t know if it made his hips more flexible and he’s (kicking the ball) five yards out of the end zone,” Chojnacki said. “He’s right where we want him to be to get touchbacks and make teams go 80 yards on us.”
While the offseason has been more of a return to normal, the specter of COVID-19 has not completely vanished. There is a real chance that there are disruptions related to the virus again this fall. The Vikings will deal with them should they arise. Until then they’re going to go about their business as usual.
“This year we don’t know what’s going to come,” Norfleet said. “I just hope it’s a little more normal than last year.”