Freeburg mashes its way past Harrisburg and to the sectional title game

BENTON — It was an impromptu visit to the St. Louis Zoo that got Freeburg its new mascot for this year's postseason run.

Last year, a stuffed Stitch doll from the movie "Lilo and Stitch" helped power them to a Class 2A state title.

"(Landon Funderburg) is obsessed with monkeys and we bought a stuffed monkey at the zoo, and he's is our new 'Stitch'," Freeburg senior Eli Hoerner said.

The monkey got quite a show Wednesday as Freeburg blasted its way to a 12-2 victory over Harrisburg in a Class 2A Benton Sectional semifinal at Benton City Park.

"Our guys are finally stepping up," Freeburg coach Drew Gericke said. "They haven't done that all year, but the past three games it's clicked. I don't know if it's the postseason turning the switch, but I'll take it."

Freeburg (23-12) advances to the sectional title game against either Anna-Jonesboro (15-10) or Du Quoin (19-11) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Benton City Park.

"They're very well-coached and their lineup is deep," Harrisburg assistant coach John Crabb said. "They're aggressive in the count and they're just a good team. They're the defending state champs for a reason. I wouldn't be shocked if they went on to win it again."

The game was called shortly after a torrential downpour wiped out the field conditions on Wednesday. After a short meeting, Harrisburg and Freeburg agreed to call it early after two outs in the top of the fifth.

That was more than enough time for the offensive machine the Midgets have become in the postseason to get going.

In a 2-2 game, the Midgets exploded in the third inning.

Freeburg tallied nine runs on six hits to break the game wide open. Six of those runs came with two outs, including back-to-back home runs by Hoerner and Eli Hill.

"As soon as he hit one, I knew I was going to get one," Hill said. "We're swinging it really well and taking it good at-bats."

After seeing Hill and Hoerner take turns celebrating with their new dugout mascot, senior Austin York wanted in on the action.

In the fourth inning, the senior outfielder blasted his first home run of the year over the left-field fence to make it 12-2.

"I saw the ball well today," York said. "I had two barrels today. I was looking for a pitch to hit and he grooved one to me."

Freeburg battered out 10 hits in 23 at-bats and mashed three home runs.

Hoerner paced the offense going 3-for-3 with three RBI. York also tallied three RBI. Hill went 1-for-2 with two RBI, while junior Luke Isaacs went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice.

Harrisburg (29-7) tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, tagging Lane Otten with two runs, but with the bases loaded and one out, the Midgets stopped the bleeding.

"We always talk to our starting pitchers that if they score, just limit the damage. No big innings," Gericke said. "To get out of the inning with bases loaded and one out and it was still tied, that was huge. The offense feeds off the defense and the defense feeds off the offense."

After the defensive stop, the Midgets slammed past Harrisburg and earned its third consecutive run-shortened game of the postseason.

"The pitchers have been great all year, we just haven't backed them up in the regular season, but we're starting to hit for them," Hoerner said.

The Midgets are eyeing their fourth sectional title under Gericke on Saturday.

"Knock on wood, we're playing well at the right time," Gericke said. "The kids are hungry for it."

