Gomric cousins score second-half goals as Althoff rallies past Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — It couldn’t have worked out any better for Hank Gomric and the Althoff Crusaders.

Gomric, a junior forward, flicked in a low free kick from the right side by senior Dylan Ysursa in the 65th minute Tuesday night to break a tie and give the Crusaders a 3-2 victory over host Belleville East in a nonconference boys soccer match played at a high-octane pace from start to finish.

“(The ball) was in an unusual spot,” Gomric said. “It was more toward the corner and that’s honestly where I like it — whether it’s on the ground or floated.

“I came up to my buddy, Ryan (Myatt) and said, ‘I need a little pick here,’” Gomric continued. “I was running off it and ran right to the front post. I didn’t know (Ysursa) was going to put it on the ground, but he did and I got it with the inside of my right foot. It got redirected in. I knew that was the game.”

The victory clinched the Belleville city championship for the Crusaders (14-2), who earned their 14th win in a row. Althoff defeated Belleville West 3-1 in its other city series game. The Lancers, who will play Oct. 4 at West, fell to 10-2.

Lancers coach Ron English said his team should have set up a wall and made things easier for senior goalie Logan Downen. Instead, Downen shifted toward the right post and Gomric finished to Downen’s opposite side.

“We made a big mistake right there. It’s one we will have to coach,” English said. “We didn’t set a wall up at all. Tip your hat to them for seeing we didn’t set a wall up. That wasn’t very smart on our part. They played that ball into a dangerous spot. When you get the ball in the middle of the 6, it’s dangerous.

“We had a little bit of confusion there. We had a yellow card and threw a kid in that had just come off the bench, so there was confusion. We’ll learn from it.”

Gomric was surprised to see Ysursa have such a clean line of sight.

“I thought Dylan was going to maybe take a shot because there was no wall,” Gomric said. “If there was a wall there, I would not have been able to get to where I needed to score that goal. I guess that was a mistake on their part.”

Senior Jake Pollock and sophomore Bo Gomric, Hank’s cousin, also scored goals for the Crusaders. Gomric’s goal in the 56th minute tied the game at 2 and provided Althoff with the drive it needed to finish the job.

“We knew it was going to be a good game,” Althoff coach Skip Birdsong said. “At halftime, we made a few adjustments and we were fortunate to get two in the second half. These guys don’t quit. When you’re down 2-1 and you get the one to make it even, the momentum shifts at that point.”

Birdsong said the city championship carries more clout this year with Althoff and Belleville East enjoying such banner seasons.

“It’s the first time in a while that it’s meant as much as it does this year,” he said. “I know West’s record isn’t necessarily great, but they’re a much better team than their record shows. And obviously, East gave us everything we wanted tonight. So being city champs this year is a bigger deal.”

Althoff applied loads of pressure in the opening minutes and didn’t wait long to be rewarded as Pollock converted a header in front of the right post off a left-side corner kick by junior Aiden Welch in the ninth minute.

But the Lancers knotted it at 1-all on a breakaway goal by junior Anton Mosley in the 20th minute, then took a 2-1 lead on a long free kick by senior Will Keck that bounced once and sneaked inside the left post in the 29th minute.

Hank Gomric didn’t mind that the Crusaders faced a halftime deficit.

“At half, we weren’t down (emotionally),” he said. “But I was trying to keep everyone positive. I told everyone, ‘We’ve got them right where we want them. They think they’ve got us, but I know we’re going to fight back.’ I knew we were going to make a strong push in those next 40 minutes to win the game.

“We really wanted this one. We found our game.”

Belleville East, enjoying one of its best seasons of late, will regroup for its second Southwestern Conference game against visiting Edwardsville on Thursday. The Lancers ended a 17-game losing streak against the Tigers on Sept. 6.

“Tip your hat to Althoff,” English said. “They played a great game tonight. They came out with a lot of emotion. We tried not to get involved in that. I think in the end, they just kind of outplayed us. Both teams are going to go pretty far in the playoffs. It was a pretty even game. It was a lot of fun.”