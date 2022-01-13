Highland coach Cunningham eager for return after kidney transplant surgery

HIGHLAND — A month and a half removed from kidney transplant surgery, Highland High basketball coach Deryl Cunningham is ready to return to the bench.

Cunningham, 50, on Thursday received medical clearance to return to the bench. He will coach the Bulldogs Friday when they play at Mascoutah.

“I have a lot be thankful for,” said Cunningham, who has made a seamless recovery from the Dec. 1 procedure at St. Louis University Hospital. “I’ve recovered as fast as anyone the doctors have seen.”

Cunningham coached the first five games of the season. Assistant Cody Best has served as the Bulldogs’ interim head coach during Cunningham’s absence.

“I know the kids are going to be excited, and I know I’m going to be excited to have him back,” Best said. “To be able to finish the season with some normalcy will be nice for everybody. I have all the respect in the world for him.”

Cunningham is eager to get back to the grind. He has been following the team during his recovery and believes it can have a successful second half of the season. Highland (8-10) snapped a five-game losing streak with a 53-35 victory over Wesclin on Saturday in the Highland Shootout.