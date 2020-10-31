After winning its first playoff game in eight years, Holt bows out due to COVID-19

Not 24 hours after winning its first playoff game in eight years, the Holt football team’s season is over.

The Holt athletics department Twitter account announced its football team would not be able to play its Class 6 District 2 semifinal against Francis Howell on Friday “due to COVID issues.”

Holt joins Kirkwood, Webster Groves, Lutheran South and Principia as area teams that have either forfeited their postseason or withdrawn from the tournament because of quarantines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The No. 3 seed in its district, Holt (8-2) was slated to play at No. 2 seed Francis Howell (9-1) in the rematch of a GAC South game from earlier this season. With the forfeit, Howell advanced to play the winner of No. 1 seed De Smet (3-0) and No. 4 seed CBC (4-1) on Nov. 13.

On Friday, 15 11-man football games were not contested in Missouri because of COVID-19 related forfeits. There were at least three 8-man games not played, as well.

The 32-team Class 6 field has been hit particularly hard with Kirkwood, Lee’s Summit North, Rockhurst and Holt bowing out.