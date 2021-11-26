Defense delivers Holt past Fort Osage and into first championship game

WENTZVILLE — Kaden Moore spent Friday night going crazy.
A senior linebacker for the Holt football team, Moore went crazy when he blocked a punt in the end zone and picked it up for a touchdown.
He went crazy when he recovered a fumble on his own 5-yard line early in the fourth quarter.
He went crazy when the time ran out and Holt had pulled out an incredible 31-14 win over Fort Osage in a Class 5 semifinal at home on Soby Field to punch its ticket to the first state championship game in program history.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said Moore. “It’s amazing.”
The No. 4 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Holt (13-0) advanced to play either Jackson (12-0) or Webb City (9-3) in the Class 5 championship game at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at Faurot Field.
That the Indians get to play the last week of the season is a testament to their resilience. Fort Osage (11-2) had not lost a semifinal in its previous four appearances. It hadn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 14 points but one time since Week 3. It brought with it playmaker Larenzon Fenner, a junior wide receiver who's hard to catch and even harder to tackle.
Oh, and Holt had to finish the game without senior quarterback Cooper Brown. The most prolific quarterback in school history, Brown gutted his way through the first quarter, even guiding the offense to a touchdown on the opening drive. But he was unable to play the rest of the way with a wounded shoulder.
In stepped junior Owen Merrell, who hadn’t attempted a varsity pass and had one carry for 55 yards entering Friday night.
“It’s a next man up mentality, that’s what it is all around the program,” Merrell said. “We’re taking mental reps in practice, doing what we can.”
Merrell’s mental reps must have been good. If the 5-foot-10 and 185-pound signal caller was nervous, he didn’t show it. Aside from one drive where Fort Osage blitzed him into a pair of sacks, he was calm and collected in the pocket and more than capable of taking the open field when it was available.
Merrell completed 11 of his 13 passes for 53 yards. He rushed for 99 yards, 95 of which came on a quarterback keeper that completely turned the momentum of the game around in the fourth quarter.
“I am so proud of him,” Moore said. “He’s had one play all year, he was crazy for us.”
Holt’s defense did everything it could to take the pressure off him. Moore’s punt block staked the Indians to a 14-0 lead with 4 minutes and 1 second in the first quarter.
The defense strip sacked Fort Osage quarterback Greg Menne deep in his own territory with just more than a minute before halftime. Senior defensive lineman Logan Stehr came up with the ball at Fort Osage’s 16.
On the ensuing drive Holt standout receiver Jackson Smith was knocked out of bounds at the 1 on his end around run, Holt was faced with fourth-and-goal with about 14 seconds. Junior kicker Brayden Burthardt, the hero of the quarterfinal win over Chaminade, knocked an 18-yard field goal off the right upright and in to give Holt a 17-7 lead at halftime.
“Our defense has been playing lights out all year,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “They’ve been getting turnovers and getting great stops. They kept us in this game and were the emotional pickup when we first lost Coop.”
Fort Osage received the ball to start the second half and scored on its sixth play when it got a fortunate bounce. On fourth-and-2 at Holt’s 27, Menne’s pass was deflected, but junior receiver Christen Penamon corralled the ball, shed a tackle and then raced to the end zone to make it 17-14 with 9:23 to play in the third.
Holt’s next two possessions resulted in a punt and a missed field goal. When Fort Osage took over at its own 20 with 2:29 left in the third, it appeared to have one mission — run the ball down Holt’s throat.
Fort Osage ran the ball 15 times and set up first-and-goal at the Holt 2. On its 16th run as it was poised to take its first lead of the game, Fort Osage fumbled.
Moore saw the ball on the turf and dove on it to end the threat.
“The ball fell and I was rushing through as hard as I could trying to find that thing,” Moore said. “I found it, jumped on it, went crazy.”
Fort Osage senior running back Javen Hall had done much of the tough running on that drive. He finished the night with 20 carries for 84 yards.
On Holt's first play in the shadow of its end zone, Merrell kept the ball and ran to the left edge. He shed a few tackles and was gone into wide open space for a 95-yard game-changing touchdown and a 24-14 lead with 7:46 to play.
“It’s a huge momentum change,” senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling said. “Our defense does the job and we have to return it and smack them back in the mouth.”
After Holt’s defense came up with one more stop, Wuebbeling delivered the knockout blow. On second-and-11 at the Holt 32, the Indians ran a misdirection play. While the defense flowed with Jackson Smith, Wuebbeling burst up the middle through the heart of the defense for a 68-yard touchdown. He finished the night with 115 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns. It was tough sledding much of the night but he finally broke free in the end.
“It was frustrating at first. I knew it was going to open up eventually,” Wuebbeling said. “The middle opened and I took my shot.”
Holt’s defense closed out the night by snuffing out Fort Osage’s final two drives with authority. When the final horn sounded the Indians and their overflow crowd followed Moore’s lead and went crazy.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Merrell said. “We’ve been dreaming of it since we started in summer. We’ve been working hard every day and this was our goal and now we’re going to state.”