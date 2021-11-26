Defense delivers Holt past Fort Osage and into first championship game

On the ensuing drive Holt standout receiver Jackson Smith was knocked out of bounds at the 1 on his end around run, Holt was faced with fourth-and-goal with about 14 seconds. Junior kicker Brayden Burthardt, the hero of the quarterfinal win over Chaminade, knocked an 18-yard field goal off the right upright and in to give Holt a 17-7 lead at halftime.

“Our defense has been playing lights out all year,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “They’ve been getting turnovers and getting great stops. They kept us in this game and were the emotional pickup when we first lost Coop.”

Fort Osage received the ball to start the second half and scored on its sixth play when it got a fortunate bounce. On fourth-and-2 at Holt’s 27, Menne’s pass was deflected, but junior receiver Christen Penamon corralled the ball, shed a tackle and then raced to the end zone to make it 17-14 with 9:23 to play in the third.

Holt’s next two possessions resulted in a punt and a missed field goal. When Fort Osage took over at its own 20 with 2:29 left in the third, it appeared to have one mission — run the ball down Holt’s throat.

Fort Osage ran the ball 15 times and set up first-and-goal at the Holt 2. On its 16th run as it was poised to take its first lead of the game, Fort Osage fumbled.