Tyler, Incarnate Word come through in clutch to hold off Vashon

Tyler’s late work helped the Red Knights pull out a game that featured 20 lead changes and 13 ties as Vashon (8-1, No. 2 small school) proved more than capable of going toe to toe with the three-time defending state champions.

A one-two punch of senior guard Marshaun Bostic and sophomore guard Raychel Jones came through for the Wolverines as Bostic led all players with 32 points and Jones added 23.

Vashon led 29-26 at halftime and 54-51 after the third quarter.

“We’ve got to clean some stuff up, a lot of emotional stuff late in the game,” Vashon coach John Albert III said. “We were in uncharted waters as far as being down, we haven’t been down all year. We’ll learn from this game, we’ll get better and we’ll just keep moving. We schedule these games because this is what you want to see so you can be ready for what’s going to happen in the playoffs. This is a game where we just came up short on a few plays.”

Vashon’s largest lead reached its apex at 58-51 with 6 minutes and 50 seconds to play before Incarnate Word rallied in a game rife with playoff-type tension. Incarnate Word will be in the new Class 6 bracket and Vashon is in Class 4.