Tyler, Incarnate Word come through in clutch to hold off Vashon

BEL-NOR — Saniah Tyler was just doing her job Tuesday for the Incarnate Word girls basketball team, even if her job description has changed a bit the past couple of games.
The junior guard scored more than double her average for the second consecutive game, helping boost the Red Knights to 75-72 nonconference home victory against Vashon in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Tyler, who was averaging 11.4 points going into the game, poured in a career-high 29 points just a few days after tallying 23 points in a victory against Westminster.
“Each person has to step up,” Tyler said. “Somebody’s going to get thrown in and we’ve just got to be ready to react. We want to get challenged, it’s only going to help us in the long run. ”
Tyler’s biggest single quarter came when Incarnate Word (15-0, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings) needed it most.
She tallied 11 points in the final quarter, including a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run for the Red Knights in the fourth quarter. Tyler's runner with 55.7 seconds left to put the Red Knights in the lead for good at 73-72.
“We’re a team that’s known for firing it up the second half and getting after it,” Tyler said. “That’s what we did. We never got down in our heads, we just kept playing.”
Tyler’s late work helped the Red Knights pull out a game that featured 20 lead changes and 13 ties as Vashon (8-1, No. 2 small school) proved more than capable of going toe to toe with the three-time defending state champions.
A one-two punch of senior guard Marshaun Bostic and sophomore guard Raychel Jones came through for the Wolverines as Bostic led all players with 32 points and Jones added 23.
Vashon led 29-26 at halftime and 54-51 after the third quarter.
“We’ve got to clean some stuff up, a lot of emotional stuff late in the game,” Vashon coach John Albert III said. “We were in uncharted waters as far as being down, we haven’t been down all year. We’ll learn from this game, we’ll get better and we’ll just keep moving. We schedule these games because this is what you want to see so you can be ready for what’s going to happen in the playoffs. This is a game where we just came up short on a few plays.”
Vashon’s largest lead reached its apex at 58-51 with 6 minutes and 50 seconds to play before Incarnate Word rallied in a game rife with playoff-type tension. Incarnate Word will be in the new Class 6 bracket and Vashon is in Class 4.
The Red Knights, who also got 19 points from sophomore forward Natalie Potts, won their 25th consecutive game dating back to a 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge in the championship game of the Webster Winter Challenge last season.
“Year in, year out, we try to play the best and it just makes us better down the stretch,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “These guys are extremely tough, they have a lot of weapons and John does a lot of good things coaching them. This was a great test for us, for sure.”