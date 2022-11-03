Witthaus, Greenberry lead Incarnate Word to sweep of Webb City in Class 4 semifinal

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Incarnate Word sophomore Ellie Witthaus heard the whispers and the questions.

After the Red Knights volleyball team graduated a talented senior class and returned just one senior this season, Witthaus said there were those questioning whether it would be a rebuilding year.

“There were so many people talking about how we're losing all these seniors, we're not going to be good next year, but we really proved them wrong,” Witthaus said.

In fact, the Red Knights are still proving them wrong.

Witthaus and Tara Greenberry led a relentless attack Thursday as Incarnate swept Webb City 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 in the Class 4 semifinals at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.

Incarnate Word (29-12), No. 7 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, will seek its 12th state championship but first since 2005 against No. 1 Westminster (31-2-5) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Westminster, the defending Class 4 state champion, beat Platte County 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 in the other semifinal.

“I think the midway point in (the Jackson Tournament), we turned the corner and we had a long stretch of good wins against good programs,” Incarnate coach Shane Weber said. “And obviously I tried to put a tough schedule together, but with these young kids, they've learned how to play the big matches.”

Greenberry had 14 kills and Witthaus added 11 for the Red Knights. Sammi Bergjans had 31 assists and Abby Freund had 15 digs and three aces.

“We all communicated, we all work together,” Freund said. “We pushed as a team and came out with the win.”

Kate Brownfield had 13 kills and Kyan Sanborn recorded 25 assists for Webb City (32-5-2).

Incarnate seized control of the first set with a 7-1 run that broke a 13-all tie.

“Weather the storm,” Weber said. “Any kind of big game, I always say the first 10 to 12 points minimum are going to be pure adrenaline against good teams, back and forth. You have to expect that. It's what you do after that 15th point in that first set that makes you the difference in the match.”

The Red Knights never trailed after that.

A Greenberry block and kill with a Sabrina Schoeberlein ace staked Incarnate to an 11-3 lead in the second set. Webb City got to within four late, but Greenberry put down a couple more spikes and Freund ended the frame with an ace to make it 2-0.

“Towards the beginning, I was like, there's some nerves here,” Greenberry said. “So, once we got past that, it was like, OK, we got this.”

Greenberry again led the surge as the Red Knights took a 7-1 lead to begin the third set. Freund put down another ace and a pair of Witthaus kills ended the 1 hour, 10-minute match.

“Just having a really good connection with our setter and communicating a lot,” Witthaus said. “I know I'm really close to her, so I think that really helped me.”

Incarnate’s defense was stellar throughout. That effort started up front as the Red Knights had nine total blocks compared to just two for the Cardinals.

“Being a team, playing as a team,” Greenberry said. “We had some struggles during the middle of season, playing as individuals. I believe we just came together in this game, played together, and it was just amazing.”

Westminster swept Incarnate in the season-opener for both teams on August 31.

“That is what it is,” Weber said. “Once again, everybody's here for a reason. So (Friday), we got to do the same thing. We got to regroup. We got to have a good first contact at the net, block defensively and serve receive and everything else will fall into place. If you pass, you always have a chance.”