Jansen sets the tone as Althoff is off to its best start ever

Althoff boys volleyball coach Tony Miner made a bold comparison when talking about his standout outside hitter Nick Jansen.

Miner compared Jansen to former Althoff star Karinna Gall, who now plays for Indiana State. Gall, a former STLhighschoolsports Player of the Year, led the Crusaders to three final fours and a state championship.

“Karinna was so consistent all the time and could be that person that we set 40 times in a match, and even if everybody knew the ball was going to her, she was still putting it away,” Miner said. “And I see so much of that in Nick. So, to be able to watch two players and be able to coach two players that were that good, I'm very fortunate.”

Jansen is doing his part to live up to the comparison. The 6-foot-4 junior is the region’s kills leader averaging 6.05 a game.

“It is an honor because she (Gall) was obviously such a great player during her years at Althoff and now she's been successful at the collegiate level,” Jansen said. “So, I just think being compared to someone of that caliber is something that I take pride in.”

Jansen, like Gall, is rewriting the school’s record books.

The Althoff standout broke the school’s single-match kills record, previously at 22, with 23 spikes March 28 against Belleville East. He then smashed his own record with 31 kills April 19 against Lindbergh.

“There definitely is a certain feeling to those matches, where just everything you do seems to be working,” Jansen said. “And especially those two games that I did break those records were pretty big games for us where I knew some of the kids on the other side and just kind of just had that extra motivation.”

Jansen said he had no idea he set and reset the records until after the match.

“It's like when a basketball player gets a hot hand, and he almost can't miss,” Miner said. “That was kind of what it looks like sometimes. Everybody in the gym knew that he was getting that ball, and he put it away anyway. It was one of those pretty awe-inspiring moments to watch as a coach.”

A big part of Jansen’s success comes from his connection with Althoff setter Teddy Orlet.

“It's a lot of weight off me, because I feel like I can just throw something out there and we're going to put it down,” Orlet said. “It makes me my job a lot easier.”

Jansen is more than a one-trick pony. He takes a lot of pride in his back row play and he only has two errors in serve receive this season.

“Obviously, that kill can’t happen without a first pass and just to be able to stay focused in the back row as well as be successful in the front row is something that I take pride in,” Jansen said.

Jansen also has a team-high 40 aces from the service line.

Much like Gall did for the Althoff girls program, Jansen is leading the boys to new heights. The Crusaders (15-2) are off to the best start in program history and are seeking the school’s third regional championship and first since 2010.

“I know the stats make it really look like Nick is the only player we have on our team because everybody just kind of sees the kills, but we have such a complete team,” Miner said. “We play good defense and we don't make a ton of errors and we serve really tough and we have six play as one and our chemistry on the court has been so great this year.”

Althoff finished with a 6-5 record last season, which was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crusaders advanced all the way to the regional final before dropping a hard-fought match to Edwardsville that ended 28-26 in the third set.

“It hurt,” Jansen said. “It was close and I just think that it lit a fire inside us and we're hoping to compete for that regional trophy again this year.”

The memory of watching Edwardsville celebrate has provided plenty of fuel for Althoff.

“They were not going to feel that feeling after that loss in a regional championship being that close again,” Miner said. “So, Nick has been one of the guys leading the charge on that and trying to make sure that we are holding up that regional championship at the end of the year and moving on to the sectionals rather than standing in the huddle on the way out of the gym.”

Orlet said the Crusaders will go as far as their mental game takes them.

“We know we can do it physically and know that we can play extremely well together,” Orlet said. “I just think that sometimes we get in our heads or we get nervous or maybe not have the confidence that we need going into the game knowing that we're going to win. I think once we can get past that, then we'll be set.”

Jansen likes his team’s chances.

“I think we just need to continue what we're doing, keep playing our game each and every day, make sure we're going hard in practice,” Jansen said. “Then I think the rest of the play itself out and we'll be able to compete with the best.”