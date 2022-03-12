Witherspoon's masterpiece propels John Burroughs to first state semifinal since 2003

COTTLEVILLE — Beyoncé ruled the pop charts with “Crazy in Love.” Finding Nemo found success at the box office and Arnold Schwarzenegger flexed his muscle into the California governor’s mansion.

The year was 2003, and it was the last time the John Burroughs girls basketball team made an appearance at the Missouri State High School Athletic Association state semifinals.

To make a long-awaited return to the final four, the Bombers needed to put together a masterpiece performance Saturday.

They had a Monet in their gallery.

Monet Witherspoon scored 25 points, including a huge 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, to lead John Burroughs to 53-42 victory over Hallsville in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Francis Howell Central.

John Burroughs (21-4) will meet St. James (25-5) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

Helias (23-7) and St. Joseph Benton (24-5) will meet at 4 p.m. Friday in the other Class 4 semifinal.

Witherspoon made her impression in the paint in the third quarter, scoring 11 of her 16 second-half points by slicing through the lane for contested buckets.

She scored on a give-and-go with sophomore Celia Thayer, she scored on a back-door pass from sophomore Alle Turner and she hopscotched her way to a three-point play in the final moments to give Burroughs a 39-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“I just didn’t want to lose,” Witherspoon said. “My mind was locked in. I just had to get to the basket.”

But Hallsville (22-8), which has made a habit of electric fourth quarter comebacks in the postseason, used the long ball to fight back. Junior Kristen Jones knocked down a triple, the Indians’ sixth of the second half, to cut the deficit to 43-40 with four minutes to play.

To win the sectional championship, Hallsville scored the last 12 points of the game in the final 3 minutes 6 seconds to shock Orchard Farm 59-55.

John Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg showed his team the film of that Hallsville comeback during the week of preparation and reminded them of it during the timeout.

“I told them, ‘We don’t want to let them get back into the game because we stopped doing what we do,’ ” Yorg said.

And Witherspoon kept doing what she was doing.

Out of the timeout, Witherspoon took a jab step, retreated behind the arc and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing. The Bombers were 1-for-16 from long distance prior to that shot.

“I started driving in and looking for somebody, and thought, ‘Wait, I’m open,’ ” Witherspoon said.

Sophomore Allie Turner went coast to coast after stealing an inbounds pass, junior Sydney Starks drained a corner 3 and Witherspoon closed out a Burroughs 10-2 run to end the game with two free throws.

Witherspoon, who her teammates refer to as “Mo’ Money,” cashed in on 10 of her 14 shots from the field and all three of her free throw attempts.

“I thought we were tiring them out a little bit, but Witherspoon hit some really big shots,” Hallsville coach Matt Heet said. “Credit to them. They’re a really good team. With no seniors, this area is going have some tough sledding dealing with them for the next couple years.”

The John Burroughs half-court defense gave the Bombers the advantage in the first half. Tight man-to-man pressure on the perimeter and the switching of screens on the interior forced Hallsville into 15 turnovers and only 11 shot attempts as Burroughs took a 21-14 lead into the locker room.

“We were focusing on staying on their shooters, boxing out and using our speed to get back in transition,” said Turner, who scored 12 points, four rebounds and four steals.

But in the third quarter, Hallsville found their shots. Dribble penetration led to open threes and the Indians got hot from behind the arc.

Jones, who led the Indians with 16 points, knocked down four triples, and senior Avery Oetting drained a pair as the Indians went 7-for-15 from behind the arc.

“Being tired got us to shut our mouths on defense, and they had great looks,” Yorg said. “If you give those girls a wide-open shot, they’re going to make it.”

But it was the shots made by Witherspoon throughout the game that propelled John Burroughs to its 15th consecutive victory and first trip to the state semifinals in 19 seasons, when it finished second in Class 3.

It will be the fifth trip to the state semifinals for the John Burroughs, which went to the final four for three successive seasons from 1998-2000, earning a second-place finish (2000) and a pair of fourth-place finishes.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been a long time since we’ve been there,” Witherspoon said.