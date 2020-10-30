Micek-to-Garner connection clicks for Lafayette again in win over Northwest

WILDWOOD — Lafayette quarterback Blake Micek and receiver Pernell Garner connecting for highlight-reel touchdown passes is getting to be old hat this season for the Lancers.
Micek and Garner teamed up for three more scoring strikes to lead the Lancers to a 37-19 victory over Northwest in a Class 6 District 1 first-round game played under a full moon Friday night.
"That's what we do," said Garner, who is all of 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. "He put it where it's supposed to be and I go and get it. We've put in a lot of hours to get ready for all of this. It feels good."
Micek likes throwing to Garner. The duo has combined for nine touchdowns.
"Pernell's just great," Micek said. "He's been awesome all year. He's my No.1 receiver. I can always trust him. We're clicking on offense right now."
Garner finished with seven catches for 147 yards and touchdowns of 32, 56 and 18 yards. Micek threw for 297 yards on 16 of 25 passes and four touchdowns. His other TD toss went 17 yards to junior Jude Tenny.
Senior running back Mitchel Hoffman scored the other Lancers touchdown on a 6-yard run. Hoffman wound up with 106 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Lafayette (4-1) advances to meet Fox on the road next week. It was Lafayette's first postseason victory since 2017. So, it was the first one for this group of Lancers to experience.
"Everyone on this team has never won a playoff game before," Micek said. "It felt really good to get this. But we know we've got another week of football coming up. We can't get too hyped up by this. We can enjoy it tonight and then get ready for next week."
Garner agreed.
"This is just how we imagined it would feel and it feels great," Garner said. "But we've got a lot of football to play. We're not done."
Lafayette capitalized on Northwest mistakes to score twice in the opening quarter.
The Lancers made the Lions (6-4) pay after a bad snap foiled a punt attempt after Lafayette stopped Northwest on its first possession. Taking the ball at the Lions 32-yard-line, Lafayette struck quickly.
Micek found Garner all alone for a 32-yard TD pass with 9 minutes, 24 seconds left in the period. Josh Reynolds added the extra point.
"We were like, 'let's go.' We wanted to come out of the gates hot," Micek said. "We did it on the first two drives."
Northwest's Mikel Davis fumbled a reception and an alert Matt Jones picked it off to set Lafayette up at its own 32.
Two plays later, Garner got behind a Northwest defender and caught a Micek pass over his shoulder in stride and raced 66 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
"I saw the safety coming up and I thought this was my time to take a shot," Micek said. "We took it. Thankfully I hit him right in stride and it was another touchdown. He's got great hands."
Lafayette coach Boyd Manne expects Micek to perform on the field.
"Blake is just a great leader for us," Manne said. "He's a great quarterback and just an amazing young kid. He's really good. He has a firm grasp of the offense and he knows what to do."
Manne was pleased with how his team took care of business early to jump out to a 14-0 lead.
"You want to be on the plus-side in turnovers and you want to be opportunistic," Manne said. "You want to take advantage of those opportunities and our kids did that."
Northwest scored on a 47-yard burst up the middle by sophomore Newbold Brayden. The extra point by Andrew Lenzen was wide right, making it 14-6 with 5:53 left in the first half.
The Lancers took possession and drove to the Northwest 1, but lost the ball on downs.
However, a bad snap enabled Lafayette to record a safety with 48 seconds left.
The quick-strike Lancers were not to be denied just before the half. After a pass interference play put the ball on the 18, Micek and Garner went to work for a touchdown with 31 seconds showing. Garner was wide open in the end zone on the play and Lafayette led 23-6 at intermission.
"Turnovers and mistakes really hurt us," Northwest coach Corey Toenjes said. "We haven't done that much all year, but we did tonight. We made a great goal line stand and then have a mistake. Our hats are off to Lafayette. They have a very good football team."
Hoffman scored on a 6-yard run at 8:44 of the third quarter, giving the Lancers a 30-6 advantage.
Injuries to their starting running backs left the Lions using backups. Besides Bradyen, senior Jeffery Hughes stepped up. Hughes, who finished with 115 yards rushing, ran in from the 4 for Northwest to make it 30-12 after a failed two-point conversion with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.
Lafayette closed out the scoring on Micek's final TD pass with 8:32 to play. Tenny caught the a 17-yard pass and Reynolds added his fifth extra point for a 37-12 lead.
Northwest kept battling. The Lions scored when quarterback Trey Davis found Mikel Davis behind the Lafayette secondary for a 71-yard catch-and-run with 7:41 to play. Trey Davis completed 8 of 18 passes for 119 yards. He was intercepted twice.
"We came up short against a very good Lafayette team," Toenjes said. "I'm happy for our kids. This may be the most successful senior class in 20 years here."
The Lancers have won 15 in a row over Northwest dating back to 2004.
"We did some nice things tonight," Manne said. "We made plays when we needed to. I was very pleased with our kids' efforts."
