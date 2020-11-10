Schulte's outburst pushes Whitfield past Lutheran St. Charles and into Class 1 semifinals

ST. PETERS — Like a letter carrier, rain and wind would not thwart Whitfield sophomore forward Nolan Schulte from doing what he does best — score goals.
Schulte scored three goals and added an assist Tuesday to spark the Warriors to a 5-2 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 1 boys soccer quarterfinal at Cougar Field.
"I've had a few hat tricks before so it's not like I've never done it, but they're always special to get, especially when we win," said Schulte, who has 14 goals this season. "I just want us to do well as a team."
Whitfield (7-6) advanced to play Saturday at Lone Jack (14-4-2) for a trip to the Class 1 championship game either Nov. 20 or Nov. 21 in Springfield.
Schulte scored all three of his goals in an eight-minute span in the first half, giving Whitfield a 4-0 lead 10 minutes before halftime.
"He's a good player for us," Whitfield coach Mike Quante said. "He knows the game."
A heavy downpour stopped just as the game began, but wind gusting up to 20 mph continued. Rain fell early in the second half and then late in the game.
Junior forward Jim Milgie opened the scoring for Whitfield off Schulte's assist in the 18th minute. Milgie also had two assists.
Schulte's barrage started when he scored on a 45-yard shot in the 22nd minute. He followed with goals in the 26th and 30th minutes.
"Whitfield has a really good team," Lutheran St. Charles coach Michael Wilhite said. "They came out and socked us in the mouth right to start."
The Cougars (13-8-1), who won their first district title since 2010 and were in their first quarterfinal, pulled to within 4-2 in the second half.
Ben Gueck in the 47th minute and Zacary Fruend in the 58th scored off corner kicks and Lutheran St. Charles had plenty of time to find two more goals.
But Whitfield sophomore midfielder Drake Thompson iced the result by scoring in the 70th minute.
"We came back and made it a game in the second half," Wilhite said. "But it was too little, too late. We put ourselves in a hole there at the half but I was pleased with how we battled back. I think we were a little flat in the first half for whatever reason."
Whitfield's last trip to the state semifinals was in 2010, when it won the Class 1 state championship in a three-classification system. There now are four classifications in Missouri high school soccer.
"The goal is to win state," Schulte said. "I think we've been playing well recently. We really showed up to play in this game."
Whitfield vs. Lutheran St. Charles soccer
