Core sports
Baseball: Class 5 state runner-up finish with a 24-9 record was the best showing in the program’s history. Beat CBC in sectional game that extended to two days because of weather and ousted defending state champ Vianney in quarterfinals.
Softball: Class 4 fourth-place finish was second consecutive state trophy for Mustangs (23-4), who won their first state championship the previous season.
Boys soccer: Lost in penalty kicks in Class 4 quarterfinal to eventual state runner-up De Smet and finished 20-4. District title was first for Mustangs since 2014.
Girls basketball: Won a district title for the first time in school history before falling in Class 5 sectional to eventual third-place finisher Parkway Central. Finished 16-11.
Boys basketball: Ended Webster Groves’ 17-year stranglehold as conference champion by winning Suburban Conference Yellow Pool. Finished 20-6 after district semifinal loss.
Also: Football, 6-4; girls volleyball, 21-13-5 (district runner-up); girls soccer, 9-10 (district runner-up).
Non-core sports
Girls swimming and diving: Turned in a dominating effort to win Class 2 team state championship by 53.5-point margin, which was program’s third team state title but first since 2000. Mustangs did not win an individual event but scored in all 12, led by runner-up finishes from Amanda Yu (100 butterfly) and Carsyn Cosman (200 freestyle).
Boys golf: Finished fourth place in tight Class 4 team race behind individual runner-up finish by Jack Cronin for first state team trophy since 2015. Also got all-state individual finish from Tyler Linenbroker, who tied for 15th.
Girls cross country: Finished fifth as a team in Class 4, one spot out of a state trophy, behind all-state finishes by Katie Quade (fourth) and Vicky Penney (16th). Won All Suburban Conference team title, second at sectional meet and third at district meet.
Also: Hockey, 19-4-2 (Mid-States Challenge Cup quarterfinals); boys tennis, Class 5 team quarterfinal; boys volleyball, 21-10 (Class 4 quarterfinal); girls lacrosse, 11-7 (state quarterfinal); water polo, 16-9-1; boys lacrosse, 9-7; field hockey, 9-11.
Individuals
17 All-Metro selections, including five first-teamers. … 13 athletes have signed to play at the NCAA Division I or Division II level. … Mason Walters finished 12th in Class 4 boys cross country state meet to earn all-state honors.