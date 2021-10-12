Waterloo pushes win streak to 16 matches, claims at least share of first league crown since 2009

"The passion that this team has is better than any team I've been on," Waterloo senior Paige Montgomery said. "We want it so bad and we've put in so much effort in practice and we have so much fun. We love each other and we push each other to be better."

But Waterloo started the season 3-4 before catching fire.

Montgomery said the team's individual competitiveness had the Bulldogs battling themselves.

But now that same competitiveness has spread throughout the team.

"We weren't really connecting because some of us were more competitive than others and it was bringing each other down," Montgomery said. "We figured it out and we're using that passion to bring each other up now."

In both sets, Mascoutah (22-6, 6-2 MVC) got out to early leads and had its home gym rocking in support.

But each time, Waterloo fed off that energy and mounted devastating runs.

"I let the pressure and the fans give us the energy and use it to our advantage," Montgomery said.

Down 6-4 in the first set, Waterloo keyed a 10-0 run to race past the Indians and capture its 31st consecutive set victory.