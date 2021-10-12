Waterloo pushes win streak to 16 matches, claims at least share of first league crown since 2009

MASCOUTAH — Angie Crawford loved the passion and emotion her team showed her from the first days of practice.
With that passion, the Waterloo High girls volleyball coach knew she had a special group. But that energy and passion slowed the team before it could get going.
"We were being too emotional and too tough on ourselves and not keeping the game in perspective," Crawford said. "We weren't putting it together yet. We just weren't finishing."
Those days seem light years away. Now Waterloo has honed its passion, energy and intensity into an integral part of its game.
Waterloo notched its 16th successive win Tuesday, defeating Mascoutah 25-14, 25-19 in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Mascoutah High School.
"It's extremely exciting," Crawford said. "Not a lot of programs get that opportunity and we just keep focusing on things we need to improve on giving it our all and bringing that hype."
Waterloo (19-4, 8-0 MVC), the No. 5 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, is one of only four area teams to win at least 15 consecutive matches this season. Eureka has an area-leading 25-match winning streak.
The Bulldogs guaranteed themselves at least a share of the conference title, the first time that's happened since 2009. They'll be outright MVC champs with a win in either of the remaining league matches Thursday at home against Triad or Oct. 19 at Highland.
"The passion that this team has is better than any team I've been on," Waterloo senior Paige Montgomery said. "We want it so bad and we've put in so much effort in practice and we have so much fun. We love each other and we push each other to be better."
But Waterloo started the season 3-4 before catching fire.
Montgomery said the team's individual competitiveness had the Bulldogs battling themselves.
But now that same competitiveness has spread throughout the team.
"We weren't really connecting because some of us were more competitive than others and it was bringing each other down," Montgomery said. "We figured it out and we're using that passion to bring each other up now."
In both sets, Mascoutah (22-6, 6-2 MVC) got out to early leads and had its home gym rocking in support.
But each time, Waterloo fed off that energy and mounted devastating runs.
"I let the pressure and the fans give us the energy and use it to our advantage," Montgomery said.
Down 6-4 in the first set, Waterloo keyed a 10-0 run to race past the Indians and capture its 31st consecutive set victory.
Down 7-2 in the second set, the Bulldogs rallied with a 6-0 run before closing the set on a 5-0 run to secure the match.
"They have to believe in themselves as much as the coaches believe in themselves," Crawford said. "I just reminded them of the things they're strong at and utilize it. We focus on the spots we can hit and turn that side out to turn it around."
Montgomery did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs, picking up six kills, three assists and one ace. Senior Ella Bockhorn keyed the second set rally with a five-point service run and five kills. Junior Josie Briggs chipped in four kills.
Senior Julia Vasquez led Mascoutah with five kills.