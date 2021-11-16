Mater Dei pulls out tight victory in Zurliene's debut as program's coach

"It's part of the first-game jitters and the other part is immaturity on my part," Zurliene said. "I told the girls I need to do a better job in that situation. I took that on me, that's what I need to get better."

But any leads Springfield Southeast had were short-lived.

The Spartans had a chance to tie or go ahead with less than 10 seconds to go, but Zurliene had the right call coming out of a timeout.

"He just really told us to keep our heads up and push through and stay packed in on defense," Mater Dei freshman Maris Zurliene said.

Against the driving Spartans, Mater Dei's defense held firm to give Zurliene his first win as the coach of the Knights.

"It felt good," Zurliene said. "We came in with some doubts because we're a young team, but it felt good to pull it through and work it as a team."

Having junior Kailynn Kruep to lean on helped in crunch time.

The junior led the Knights' attack with 17 points.

"She was huge," Craig Zurliene said. "Whenever we needed something, she was the one I had to get the ball to and she took care of it."

Maris Zurliene chipped in 13 points in her varsity debut.