Oakville's Regina Elguezabal is all smiles after scoring against Visitation. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville libero Alexis Williams serves. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville players Tess McConnell (center) and Emily Schellhase (right) leap and try to block a shot by Visitation's Gabby Sprich. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Emily Schellhase hits the ball over to Visitation. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Regina Elguezabal hits the ball over to Visitation. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Gabby Sprich leaps to slam the ball over against Oakville. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Gabby Sprich leaps to hit the ball over the net to Oakville. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Kaitlin Stahlman leaps and tries to block an Oakville shot. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Grace Weikel slams the ball over the net to Oakville. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Visitation's Grace Weikel slams the ball over the net. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Angela Elguezabal leaps to slam the ball. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Oakville's Angela Elguezabal (left) receives a hug from teammate Julia Klump after she scored a point. Oakville defeated Visitation in the first semifinal in the Gold Division of the Gateway Match Up Volleyball Tournament at Oakville High School on September 28, 82019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
OAKVILLE — Oakville senior Julia Klump didn’t want to let it go.
Klump was the first Tiger to be handed the first-place trophy for the Gateway Matchup Tournament after host Oakville won the 19-team, three-day event for the first time in its 10-year history on Saturday.
“I just wanted to take it right away and just hold it,” Klump said. “It was awesome.”
Klump was a major reason for Oakville’s success. The setter ran the Tigers’ offense with surgical precision, including a 19-assist, five-kill effort in a 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Marquette in the championship match.
“I was just really looking at where the blockers were going and I set it where they were not,” Klump said. “They have a huge block so I had to set it around them.”
Emily Schellhase had nine kills for Oakville (20-1-1), No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings. Regina Elguezabal put down six kills to go with a block and three aces.
“These girls worked hard both days of the tournament,” Oakville coach Luke Allen said. “We talked about it, even if we give up a point we come back the next point and push hard, and they did that.”
Oakville did all the pushing in a dominant first set against the Mustangs.
Liv Klump gave the offense a boost with three aces. The Tigers had six total in the set. Liv Klump, Elguezabal and Alexis Williams each had at least two aces for the match.
Oakville’s defense was stout throughout the tournament, but was especially air tight in the opening set. Williams set the tone from the back row by turning several would-be Marquette points into offense for the Tigers with a perfect dig or pass.
“Everything’s built off of that,” Allen said. “We talked about it from the get-go because of how well they keep that ball up and keep control, we’re able to do a lot of things. It’s all because of that back row.”
The on-point passing gave Julia Klump more time to free up her hitters.
“It helps me so much to have a great defense,” Julia Klump said. “I barely have to move anywhere because they pass it right to the spot.”
Oakville erased an early deficit in the second set with a 6-0 run. Elguezabal had a kill and an ace, Schellhase had a kill and Julia Klump added a tip to help give the Tigers an 8-3 lead.
Kathryn Toepke and Janvi Huria had kills for Marquette as the Mustangs tried to chip away, but Schellhase and Elguezabal answered with kills and Williams put down an ace to push the Oakville lead to 15-9.
“I was tooling their block really well when I hit line,” Schellhase said. “Me and Julia just connect so well. We’ve been playing with each other since we were 6 or 7 so we know each other really well.”
An Elguezabal kill and a Julia Klump tip sealed the championship.
Huria had five kills, Madilyn Sell added four and a block and Toepke had three kills and a pair of blocks for Marquette (14-5-2). Olivia Meier had 11 assists.
“We just ran out of gas,” Marquette coach Tammy Becker said. “We were definitely out of gas, but I like the way they fought back at the end so that’s a good thing. Our pins are young, but I see progress and I see great things starting to happen.”
Oakville, which beat Visitation 25-18, 25-10 in a semifinal, hasn’t lost since its season-opener to No. 2 Lafayette. The tournament championship has the Tigers thinking about bigger titles next month.
“We don’t have to be perfect, we just have to keep getting better,” Allen said. “They did that this weekend. We started off a little rough and just got better form there.”
