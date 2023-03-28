O'FALLON, Ill. — Haidyn McGill put his head down and bounced out of the batter's box gunning for a double.

The O'Fallon senior looked up and found his high-flying hit before seeing the right fielder leap for the ball.

"I honestly thought when he jumped up, I thought he caught it," McGill said.

As he prepared to round his way around second base, he heard the cheer erupting from his dugout and caught assistant coach Scott Seipp waving him around.

Good timing for his first career home run.

McGill's solo home run provided the go-ahead run as O'Fallon defeated Waterloo 4-1 in a non-conference baseball affair at Blazier Field on Tuesday afternoon.

"It feels good to bounce back and get this win," McGill said. "We managed to pick it up right where we left off."

O'Fallon (5-1), the No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, rebounded after its first loss of the season over the weekend against McCracken County out of Kentucky on the road.

On the first pitch he saw, McGill smacked the fastball high into the jet stream heading out to the right-field fence. Waterloo's Kaleb Buechler tracked the ball to the fence before he made a desperate leap to keep the ball in the field of play and keep the game tied at 1.

But the ball sailed just out of reach and McGill's solo shot broke the stalemate.

"A nice bomb to break the tie, that was nice to see," O'Fallon starter Jack Velino said.

The two runs were enough for the righty who carved up the Waterloo lineup for six innings.

In six innings the senior threw 69 pitches, gave up one run on two hits and struck out six.

"I think everything was working," Velino said. "I had a great defense, as always, working behind me and making plays."

In particular, it was his curveball that kept bending into the strike zone, so he kept going to the well.

"When I see it drop in there for a strike, you can't help but smile," Velino said.

With such a low pitch count, O'Fallon coach Joe Bauer debated leaving his junior out there for the seventh. The junior in his final three innings set down eight in a row as his pitches dazzled in and out of the strike zone.

"We have two on Saturday and we're overly cautious with our arms," Bauer said. "He's a low-stress guy who was behind one batter all day. If it was summer, maybe, but in the long term, it's better for our program."

Senior Zach Horsens came on in relief and got the save with one inning of scoreless ball.

Coming into the game, Waterloo coach Mark Vogel knew he was going to throw a lot of arms.

"It's early in the year and we've had a lot of games rained out and we have four more games this week," Vogel said. "I thought O'Fallon was a great time for me to throw a lot of different kids and see how they look."

The Bulldogs (3-1) threw five different pitchers at the O'Fallon lineup and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and walked six while striking out five.

"It was a great day for us to get a lot of different guys out there and get some different looks," Vogel said. "I thought our kids handled themselves well today."

The O'Fallon pitching and defense opened the year with four successive shutouts and have only given up six runs in six games as it waits for the offense to find the rhythm.

"We're struggling a little bit offensively with some youth, inexperience and some guys pressing, but it's early," Bauer said.

The O'Fallon offense sparked some life in the sixth inning getting three stolen bases in the inning to tack on two more runs to create some breathing room.

That aggressive running is something that Vogel hopes to see from his team.

"They put a lot of pressure with their leads and they'll steal second and third. We have that kind of team, but we just have to learn to play that way.

McGill went 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Grant Tebbe was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Panthers, while Waterloo's Nolan Veto scored the Bulldogs' lone run after a double in the third inning.

O'Fallon 4, Waterloo 1