Long's hat trick sends Orchard Farm past Perryville and into first state title game

FENTON — Hannah Ramsey fired a cross into the box from the right sideline.

Emma Long finished it with one touch.

A senior striker for the Orchard Farm girls soccer team, Long leaped into the air and volleyed home her third goal of the match midway through the second half as the Eagles beat Perryville 4-0 in a Class 2 semifinal Friday at Soccer Park.

Orchard Farm (20-5-1) advanced to face either MICDS in the state championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.

It’s the title-game debut for the Eagles, who finished fourth in 2011 in their only other semifinal appearance.

It’s a fitting place for Long’s career to come to a close. The 5-foot-1 striker has scored 34 or more goals in each of her three varsity seasons. Her sophomore season was wiped out by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Long’s hat trick gave her 39 goals this spring with one game remaining. It’s something the SIU Edwardsville recruit will never forget.

“That was probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever done in my entire life,” Long said. “I had so many people here watching and supporting me, I felt a lot of pressure but that was amazing.”

If Long played under pressure she didn’t show it on the pitch. Fast and quick off the ball, skilled and dangerous on it, she operates at a different speed than most other players.

“She’s very skilled and very calm inside the 18 with the ball on her foot,” Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said. “It’s something she’s been like at a young age. It’s hard to teach that. It’s hard to teach being a goal scorer and she is.”

Long showed her poise on her first goal of the match when the ball was played into space and she was able to get one-on-one with Perryville’s goalkeeper Brooklyn Moll. Long calmly scored into the open net midway through the first half.

Her second goal came off a deflection. Ramsey fired a rocket from outside the box that caught the post and crossbar. Moll wasn’t able to get her hands on the rebound and Long was there to clean it up in the final minute of the first half.

Long’s final tally was a thing of beauty as Ramsey raced down the right sideline and hit a strong cross into the box. Long jumped and ripped a one-touch shot that Moll couldn’t do anything about.

“It’s very nice to have her on our team,” Washburn said. “Our center mids work really well together to try and push that ball up and win everything so we can get the ball to her feet and play off her. We enjoy having her.”

Orchard Farm sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Ohlms scored the Eagles’ fourth goal in the 66th minute.

Perryville (19-3-1) knew it had its hands full entering the match. The Pirates had a plan to try and limit Long’s opportunities but were unable to bring it to fruition. What is like trying to stop a goal scorer of that caliber?

“I don’t know because we didn’t do it,” Perryville coach Jerry Fulton said with a chuckle. “We didn’t play our game. They were very good, I’m not trying to take anything away from Orchard Farm, but I was very disappointed in our performance. I thought we were a better team than we showed today.”

It was the first state semifinal for Perryville’s girls soccer team. The Pirates’ inexperience may have played a role in why they didn’t resemble the team Fulton was expecting to see.

“I think it might have been the whole process and never having been here before,” Fulton said.

There are positives to be gleaned from defeat. Perryville has just one senior in defender Anna Gremaud. The starting 11 had 10 underclassmen. There is potential for the program to grow stronger going forward. Perryville will play for third place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“What bodes well for us is we have one senior and maybe we can fight our way to get back next year and do a little better,” Fulton said. “To have them do it at this age with this group of young girls it means that hopefully you’ll have some seasoned players around for a while that can help the younger players with this.”

Orchard Farm has just four seniors on its roster, all of which are starters. Tessa Madden has been a stalwart on the backline as have Alayna Jakul and Cathryn Brown. Their careers will come to a close in the last match of the season. Washburn wants to do what she can to make it feel as routine as any other match but there’s no denying this is different.

“You try to keep the same type of momentum you always have because you don’t want them to think it’s anything crazy and different,” Washburn said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.