Parkway South brings Beauchamp in to lead football program

Tom Beauchamp has never shied away from a challenge.
Now he’s got more than he can count.
Beauchamp was announced as Parkway South’s new football coach Tuesday. He replaces Joe Rosewell, who resigned six games into his eighth season this past fall. During Rosewell’s tenure, the Patriots were 23-54 and won more than four games in a season once. They were 0-10 this past season and have lost 17 consecutive games.
Taking over a program in the midst of these struggles would be tough under the best of circumstances. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beauchamp will have introduce himself to the returning players over a video conference call and try to assemble a coaching staff remotely.
It’s not ideal but it’s the hand he’s been dealt.
“I’ve never had to introduce myself like this before,” Beauchamp said. “It’s what it has to be.”
This will be Beauchamp’s second run atop a program. He was at Lindbergh between 1995 and 2015. During his tenure, the Flyers were 107-95 and the 2002 Class 6 runner up in their lone state championship game appearance.
Beauchamp spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as an assistant at Mehlville with former assistant coach Kent Heinemann. He was the defensive coordinator at St. Mary’s in 2018 and 2019. Former St. Mary’s coach Corey Bethany was thrilled to be able to add Beauchamp to his staff those two seasons. Bethany, who recently took an assistant coaching position at Lindenwood University, coached under Beauchamp at Lindbergh.
Bethany knew his defense — and most importantly the players — were in good hands with his former mentor.
“He’s a good man, period,” Bethany said. “He wants everyone to be successful. Every situation he finds the good out of it. He’s a great man.”
Beauchamp was integral as St. Mary’s made its second Class 4 semifinal appearance last fall. The Dragons defense set the school record for sacks, tackles for loss and made 24 interceptions.
Beauchamp has a knack for adjustments during the game. In 13 games last season, St. Mary’s allowed three opponents to score double digit points in the second half and of those only Borgia managed more than two touchdowns. During the postseason against McCluer, Farmington and Platte County, the Dragons allowed nine combined points in the second half.
“He’s an excellent in-game defensive play caller,” Bethany said. “In the second half, (the opposing offense) was completely shut down.”
That defensive knowledge will be incredibly useful at Parkway South. Last season the Patriots allowed nearly 42 points per game. The biggest challenge, however, will be pumping up the participation in the program. Parkway South’s numbers were down last season. After a rash of injuries in Week 4, the Patriots were forced to end their game with Marquette early due to a lack of healthy players.
Beauchamp will have to recruit his own building and he’ll have that opportunity as a biology instructor in the high school. Until school is back in session and he can work the halls and make his pitch in person, he’s going to need the returning players to reach out to their friends and try to get them interested in playing a game unlike any other.
“Football can be fun. It’s something you never forget for the rest of your life,” Beauchamp said. “Everybody has to be on the same page. We’re here to make this a program they’re proud to be a part of.”
Beauchamp emphasized he and the coaching staff are tools to be utilized by the players. It’s ultimately their time, preparation and sweat equity that will determine where the Patriots go. The coaches can show them the road map, but they can’t make the journey.
“It’s their program,” Beauchamp said. “It’s for the kids.”
