Parkway South brings Beauchamp in to lead football program

Tom Beauchamp has never shied away from a challenge.

Now he’s got more than he can count.

Beauchamp was announced as Parkway South’s new football coach Tuesday. He replaces Joe Rosewell, who resigned six games into his eighth season this past fall. During Rosewell’s tenure, the Patriots were 23-54 and won more than four games in a season once. They were 0-10 this past season and have lost 17 consecutive games.

Taking over a program in the midst of these struggles would be tough under the best of circumstances. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, Beauchamp will have introduce himself to the returning players over a video conference call and try to assemble a coaching staff remotely.

It’s not ideal but it’s the hand he’s been dealt.

“I’ve never had to introduce myself like this before,” Beauchamp said. “It’s what it has to be.”

This will be Beauchamp’s second run atop a program. He was at Lindbergh between 1995 and 2015. During his tenure, the Flyers were 107-95 and the 2002 Class 6 runner up in their lone state championship game appearance.