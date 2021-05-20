MICDS teammates reach Class 3 singles semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Justin Jan's dream matchup is still possible.
Jan, a junior from MICDS, advanced to the singles semifinals in the Class 3 boys tennis state tournament with a pair of victories Thursday at Cooper Tennis Complex.
"My goal coming down here was to meet Evan in the final," Jan said.
Jan's teammate, Rams senior Evan Erb, also advanced to the Class 3 semifinals.
It wasn't easy for either player, who each had to play a third set super tiebreaker to stay in the main bracket.
Jan had a 6-2, 6-2 win in the first round over Joshua Wilde of Jefferson City. But he had to come back after dropping the first set to defeat Hogan Stoker of Lee's Summit West in the quarterfinals, 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.
"I figured out that I needed to play more aggressively in the second set," Jan said. "I would have rather played out the third set, but I got off to a good start in the tiebreaker and played with more energy."
Erb, who won the Class 1 singles title in 2018, had the signature match of the first round against Brian Kim of Lindbergh. Kim finished third in Class 2 singles in 2019.
"It wasn't my favorite thing when I saw the draw," Erb said. "But at some point you have to play someone as good as Brian. It was a difficult match. He really challenged me."
Erb pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 victory by dominating the deciding tiebreaker.
"I think he was a little tight at the start," Erb said. "But he came back and made some great shots in the second set. I am historically good at 10-point tiebreakers and I just focused on getting off to a good start, which I did."
Erb will play Arnav Gannavaram of Lee's Summit West in the semifinals.
"I don't know a thing about him, but I will not underestimate him," Erb said. "I'm going to just try to play my best like I had to do against Brian."
Jan will have a very tough semifinal. He will face unbeaten Gus Tettamble of SLUH in a battle of players who are at state for the first time.
Tettamble lost just five games in his two matches Thursday.
John Burroughs and Marquette each advanced teams to the Class 3 semifinals in doubles and will play each other.
Akash Rajan and Rory Sutter of John Burroughs, who finished one-two in the last state Class 1 singles tournament, will play Marquette's Onur Taysi and Alex Chen. Taysi and Chen had to win a third set tiebreaker in the quarterfinals against Rohan Joseph and Peter Bodde of Rockhurst.
Priory and Ladue are set to face off in a much anticipated match in the semifinals of the Class 2 team tournament May 28.
In the meantime they will have a pair of head-to-head matchups in the semifinals of the individual tournament Friday.
Priory's Preston Achter will play Ladue's Amit Kadan in singles while Priory's Sean Finnie and Christian Djavaherian will face Ladue's Brian Tokarczyk and David Ju in doubles.
Each team also advanced an entry in the semifinals.
Priory's Peter Khoukaz and John Newell will play Kolby Smothers and Grant Woltkamp of Kearney in the other Class 2 doubles semifinal.
Ladue freshman Max Chen will play Ian Ding of Thomas Jefferson in the other Class 2 singles semifinal.
The championship matches in singles and doubles in Class 2 and 3 are scheduled for noon Friday.