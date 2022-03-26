Different uniform, similar results for SLUH's Oliphant

FESTUS — Jacobi Oliphant's former coaches left him with a motto to live by.

"Different uniform, same goals," said Oliphant, a St. Louis University High sophomore.

On Saturday morning at Festus High School, Oliphant picked up right where he left off a year ago by winning the boys 110-meter hurdles title in the McCullough-Douglas Invitational track and field meet.

Only last season, instead of wearing the striped blue and white top of St. Louis University High, Oliphant was a freshman at Trinity.

He helped the Titans finish third in the team standings of the Class 4 state track and field meet in the school's final athletics event.

The Spanish Lake-based Catholic school closed after the 2020-21 school year, meaning Oliphant had to find a new home. The school may have shuttered, but the Titan never left Oliphant.

"I still keep in contact with my former Trinity coaches and work out with them sometimes," Oliphant said. "I was debating writing Trinity on my spikes today, but maybe next time."

Oliphant had an impressive performance in his new Jr. Billiken uniform, crossing the finish line in 15.86 seconds. He was the only runner to break the 16-second barrier on a windy day.

Looking for a new home, Oliphant has been welcomed with open arms at SLUH.

"The environment feels like a brotherhood," Oliphant said. "Everyone knows everyone. It feels good."

Jr. Billikens hurdles coach Tim Weir was a close friend to his former coaches at Trinity and knew exactly what he was getting before Oliphant ever donned the SLUH uniform.

"I knew he had great coaches back at Trinity," Weir said. "I knew he'd come in with a great foundation. He's just a fantastic talent who's a fine young man with a great attitude."

While it took a minute to adjust to the new school, when track season kicked off, Oliphant and the rest of his new team got off without a hitch.

"We were cracking jokes, racing each other," Oliphant said. "It just felt good."

Now that he's gotten a chance to see Oliphant in person, Weir is excited about what the future holds.

"I wrote to his old coaches that the sky is not the limit for him," Weir said. "I see sub 14 for him whenever. Maybe not this year. He's a young man, just a sophomore and his body is just growing. He's going to hit the weight room and he'll pop. The kid is going to (explode)."

Though he's got his focus set firmly on winning gold at state, Oliphant knows that it's not gold or bust this season.

"I just want to see how far I can go and how fast I can get," Oliphant said.

