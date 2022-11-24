Football spotlight: Pulliam, Cross provide potent 1-2 punch for St. Dominic rushing attack

Thomas Pulliam worked on his backpedaling technique as he prepared for his role in the St. Dominic secondary.

A defensive back who made 61 tackles as a sophomore, Pulliam also took reps with the running backs prior to his junior season but, with seniors Jackson Overton and Sam Cross leading the way, the offensive backfield already was in capable hands.

But Overton, who gained 1,642 scrimmage yards and scored 29 touchdowns as a junior, suffered a broken collarbone during a preseason jamboree.

And the role for Pulliam quickly expanded — from moving his feet backward to forward, from knocking passes away to catching them.

“The way it happened was awful, but (Overton) went down and I got my shot,” Pulliam said.

Pulliam, who accumulated no offensive statistics as a sophomore, has gained 889 yards rushing, scored 11 touchdowns and secured a team-leading 18 receptions this season. Most recently, he logged 27 carries in the Crusaders 29-0 blanking of Parkway Central in a Class 4 state quarterfinal.

“I expected to be playing a little bit, but I didn’t expect to have as big of a role in the offense, to be certain,” said Pulliam.

Along with Cross, who leads the Crusaders with 1,183 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, the explosive backfield tandem has helped St. Dominic reach its first state semifinal in program history.

St. Dominic (7-5) will host West Plains (9-3) in one Class 4 semifinal. St. Mary’s (10-2) will travel to Smithville (12-1) in the other Class 4 semifinal. Opening kickoff for both games is 1 p.m. Saturday.

Unlike a change-of-pace dynamic, Cross (5-foot-9, 185 pounds) and Pulliam (5-11, 175) have a similar build, similar running style and similar desire to fight for every yard.

“We both can do the same things. We can both pound it up the middle, we can both bounce it outside, we can both take hits. It’s just a thing where (opponents) are going to have to go through both of us. It’s a 1-2 punch,” Cross said.

During the Crusaders’ current four-game winning streak, the duo has combined to rush for an average of 247.8 yards per game and score 13 touchdowns.

Both Pulliam and Cross credit an offensive line that has created chasms in opposing defenses, led by seniors Nash Kell, Matthew Reid, TJ Kwapiszeski and Ethan Cornett, along with sophomores Ethan Bolinger and Will Maloney.

“A lot of these games are won in the trenches and our big boys are getting it done,” said Cross.

St. Dominic's defense also is getting it done, having not allowed an offensive point in three consecutive playoff games. Most recently, it held 1,700-yard rusher DJ Burgess of Parkway Central to 62 yards on 15 carries prior to the final drive of the game last Saturday.

“Our run defense has been outstanding all year. They’re playing at a high level and playing with a lot of enthusiasm,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said.

The Crusaders are equally unyielding when teams try to attack them through the air. The St. Dominic secondary has snagged five interceptions during the playoffs, two each by Nicholas Brengarth and Connor Beerman. Against Parkway Central, the defense allowed no completions in 10 pass attempts, including a touchdown-saving pass breakup by Pulliam.

“This defense is awesome. Everybody did their job on every single play (Saturday) and it paid off with a shutout,” said Cross, who also plays middle linebacker.

Not to be outdone, the Crusaders’ special teams unit recovered a fumble and blocked two punts Saturday, including one by Kell that he returned for a touchdown. Senior kicker Max Nash went 3-for-3 on field goals and contributed 11 points.

But the sledding was not always smooth. The Crusaders endured a mid-season, four-game losing streak, including setbacks to current state semifinalists Duchesne and St. Mary’s.

In successive losses to MICDS and Duchesne, Pulliam gained a combined 13 yards on nine carries. He credits Overton with helping him regain the confidence that allowed him to rush for more than 100 yards in each of his first two games.

“When (Overton) was on the sideline, he was always keeping my head up whenever I got down, pushing me to be a better player,” Pulliam said. “I just respect him so much for what he’s done for this team. He has put his heart and soul into this program.”

With the robust yardage totals of Pulliam and Cross, and a defense playing its best football, St. Dominic extended its season to where Overton was cleared to play in his first game last Saturday. He announced his arrival with an electric 42-yard touchdown on his first carry.

“I’m really happy for him,” Pulliam said. “We didn’t know if he was going to make it back this season, but for him to actually get back in a game, I know it meant so much to him, especially his senior year.”

With Overton’s homerun capability on the perimeter, coupled with the tough, inside running of Cross and Pulliam, the St. Dominic offense has caught a level of potency it did not anticipate during the preseason as it prepares to move forward into uncharted waters.

“It’s our first glance at a final four," said Pulliam, "and we plan to take advantage of it."