St. Joseph's Choate takes shot at becoming Missouri's first four-time girls doubles champ

St. Joseph's senior Ellie Choate is chasing history Thursday and Friday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Choate has the chance to become the first player to capture four doubles championships in the Missouri girls tennis state tournament.
She hopes to share the state championship with her third different partner. Choate won state with Lexie Woodman in 2018 and 2019 and with Abby Gaines last season.
Bella Hong is her partner this season.
"I would say I have a combination of excitement and nerves," Choate said. "I have a little bit of pressure, mostly from myself, but I am grateful for that pressure."
Kiki Stastny, who also played for St. Joseph's, won four singles state championships from 1998-2001.
But no doubles player has swept four titles. Four players have won three state doubles titles. Notably, Kathleen Heckman and Mary Anne Heckman of St. Joseph LeBlond won three titles together from 1978-1980.
Cheryl Hickey of Rock Bridge won with three different partners from 1999, 2001 and 2002.
Erin Bleakley of Pembroke Hill also won with three different partners from 2004-2006.
Choate and Hong are scheduled to play Joplin’s Astrid Cardenas and Emma Watts in the first round Thursday morning.
Angels coach Doug Smith is looking forward to the challenge and hopes to have coached the state's only four-time singles champ and doubles champ.
"Bella is an excellent doubles player, as well," Smith said. “And Ellie is very accomplished. She is an extremely smart player. She knows when to poach and when to stay home. She just has natural instincts at the net."
A possible quarterfinal match could pit Choate and Hong against Visitation's Suzanna McLellan and Flora Eidson. McLellan and her sister Sophia won the Class 2 doubles championship last year. The two teams played in the regular season, with Choate and Hong winning in an eight-game pro set after trailing 4-0; a state quarterfinal would use a best-of-three format.
Several other area players have high ambitions, especially in Class 3.
Gaines and John Burroughs' Emily Kantrovitz are in the same half of the singles draw. With two wins Thursday, they would play in the semifinals Friday.
Parkway South's Khayli Buckels and Sahana Madala of John Burroughs are in the same quarter of the draw and could play in the quarterfinals Thursday.
An interesting first-round matchup finds GAC rivals Gaby St. Jean of Fort Zumwalt West and Timberland's Livia Votruba playing each other once again. The winner of that match likely would face Gaines in the second round.
Play in the individual portion of the state tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday for Class 2 and 3 in singles and doubles.
The semifinals for those classes are scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, with championship matches scheduled for noon.
Class 1 is scheduled to play its first round matches in both singles and doubles at 1 p.m. Friday. The semifinals in Class 1 are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches at 1 p.m.
The team state tournament will be played Oct. 22 and 23, also at Cooper Tennis Complex.
Missouri girls tennis area state tournament qualifiers
Class 3
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Abby Gaines, St. Joseph's
Khayli Buckels, Parkway South
Emily Kantrovitz, John Burroughs
Sahana Madala, John Burroughs
Gaby St. Jean, Fort Zumwalt West
Sophie Chang, Marquette
Livia Votruba, Timberland
Doubles
Ellie Choate-Bella Hong, St. Joseph's
Ashley Behan-Ali Kennedy, St. Joseph's
Flora Eidson-Suzanna McLellan, Visitation
Mikaela Mikulec-Rachel Li, MICDS
Saanvi Gudreddi-Thrisha Kosaraju, Lafayette
Josie Maddox-Ellie Panke, Francis Howell
Class 2
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Singles and doubles first round, 9 a.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Friday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 8 a.m.; championship matches, noon.
Singles
Elena Davis, Cor Jesu
Kavya Ramesh, Summit
Megan Ouyang, Ladue
Saba Fajors, Ladue
Yvonne Shannon, Parkway North
Emily Heller, Parkway Central
Doubles
Katie Cooper-Katie Pekic, Cor Jesu
Maria Klevorn-Virginia Jost, Cor Jesu
Caroline Potter-Elizabeth Brown, Villa Duchesne
Audrey Swaine-Julie Bardelmeier, Webster
Chava Hahn-Hayley Lerner, Parkway Central
Brenna McLain-Maggie Huff, Parkway Central
Patricia Herweck-Emily Watson, Fort Zumwalt South
Class 1
SCHEDULE
Friday: Singles and doubles first round, 1 p.m.; championship quarterfinals and consolation matches to follow.
Saturday: Singles and doubles semifinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.; championship matches, 1 p.m.
Singles
Kate Bettlach, DuBourg
M.K. Beckemeier, Duchesne
Aanya Singh, Clayton
Maura Quigley, Ursuline
Ellior Rose, Whitfield
Emma Peper, Lutheran South
Doubles
Emma Sandquist-Madeline Brown, Clayton
Riley Reeves-Riley Zimmerman, Clayton
Avery Surber-Greta Larsen, Westminster