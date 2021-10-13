St. Joseph's Choate takes shot at becoming Missouri's first four-time girls doubles champ

Angels coach Doug Smith is looking forward to the challenge and hopes to have coached the state's only four-time singles champ and doubles champ.

"Bella is an excellent doubles player, as well," Smith said. “And Ellie is very accomplished. She is an extremely smart player. She knows when to poach and when to stay home. She just has natural instincts at the net."

A possible quarterfinal match could pit Choate and Hong against Visitation's Suzanna McLellan and Flora Eidson. McLellan and her sister Sophia won the Class 2 doubles championship last year. The two teams played in the regular season, with Choate and Hong winning in an eight-game pro set after trailing 4-0; a state quarterfinal would use a best-of-three format.

Several other area players have high ambitions, especially in Class 3.

Gaines and John Burroughs' Emily Kantrovitz are in the same half of the singles draw. With two wins Thursday, they would play in the semifinals Friday.

Parkway South's Khayli Buckels and Sahana Madala of John Burroughs are in the same quarter of the draw and could play in the quarterfinals Thursday.