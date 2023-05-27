Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BREESE — Alex Schreckenberg measures success by the color of his uniform.

Or better yet, the dirt on it.

The Columbia High senior infielder was at his pesky best again on Saturday morning.

Schreckenberg scored twice, stole four bases and ignited a pair of run-producing outbursts to lead the Eagles to a 6-3 win over Father McGivney in the Class 2A Breese Central Sectional championship in western Breese.

Columbia (32-4) will face Nashville (30-6) in the Carbondale Supersectional at 2 p.m. on Monday on the Southern Illinois University campus.

Schreckenberg provided the spark and senior standout Dominic Voegele took care of the mound chores in leading the Eagles to their tenth win in the last 11 games.

"He does the dirty work," Columbia senior outfielder Jack Steckler says of Schreckenberg. "And he does it well."

That was never more evident than in the showdown between two of the top teams in the state.

Father McGivney (37-2) won its first 29 games and carried an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's much-anticipated contest.

But Columbia, which finished third in the state last season, turned in a masterful all-around performance to reach the final eight.

"We knew we'd have to have our best effort of the year," Columbia coach Neal O'Donnell said. "I think everyone was ready."

Schreckenberg lit a fire by scoring runs in the first and third innings as the Eagles raced to a 3-0 lead.

The 6-foot-2 in sparkplug reached base seven times in eight trips to the plate in the two-game sectional. He went 3-for-4 in a 10-0 win over Newton in the semifinal round.

"He puts so much pressure on the other team on the base paths," O'Donnell said. "That's been a big igniter for us."

Schreckenberg set the tone early. He reached base on a fielder's choice in the opening frame and promptly stole second and third before senior Tyler Rosecrans drilled a run-scoring single to center.

"I just do whatever I can," Schreckenberg said. "Come playoff time, it's just about getting wins."

Schreckenberg, who is heading to McKendree University, started the two-run uprising in the third by getting hit by a pitch from Father McGivney standout hurler Gabe Smith, who is heading to the University of Mississippi.

Brody Landgraf followed with a hit. In typical pest fashion, Schreckenberg stole third and came home when the throw from the catcher sailed into left field. Schreckenberg is 29-for-29 in stolen bases this season.

Columbia senior Aidan Gaither followed with a single to push the lead to 3-0.

Father McGivney climbed to within 4-3 on a two-run homer by Isaac Wendler in the sixth.

Steckler then put his his team back in control with a two-run double in the sixth that put the game away.

Voegele, who is bound for Kansas University, took over from there. He struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings and improved to 9-0. He was removed after reaching the pitch count limit.

"We knew we had to play clean and hit the ball," Voegele said. "That's what we did."

Landgraf, Voegele and Schreckenberg each reached base three times. Brennan Weik also added a big hit.

The high-powered matchup had a final four feel. An overflow crowd ringed around the field to witness the battle of two future NCAA Division I players in Voegele and Smith.

"No offense to anybody, but this should have been a state championship game," Father McGivney coach Chris Erwin said.

The Griffins have won 100 games over the last three seasons and came up just short on Saturday.

Smith, who fell to 6-1, had two hits.

Columbia, which won state titles in 2007 and 1987, is on the path to its fifth state tournament appearance. The Eagles have recorded 20 successive seasons of .500 or better.

"We knew we had one of the top teams in the area," Voegele said. "This year, being a senior, getting back (to state) would be twice as good."

Explained Schreckenberg, "With 14 seniors, we kind of expected this. But we're not done yet."