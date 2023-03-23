Schulz, Carol J. (nee Reeves) passed away on March 14, 2023, age 81. Devoted mother to son Bryan Schulz and caregiver to several canine family members. Visitation on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau Ave., 63103 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stray Rescue, World Wildlife Fund or the charity of your choice. Online obituary: