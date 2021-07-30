 Skip to main content
Schweizer makes final in 5,000 meters
0 comments
TOKYO GAMES: LOCAL LINE

Schweizer makes final in 5,000 meters

Drake Relays Athletics

Missouri's Karissa Schweizer smiles after winning the women's 5,000 meters at the Drake Relays athletics meet Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Karissa Schweizer, the greatest distance runner in Mizzou history, won six national championships in this decade — one in cross country, three in indoor track and two in outdoor track. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) did not qualify automatically but had a good enough time in her heat of the 5,000 meters Friday morning to reach the Olympic final.

Schweizer’s time of 14 minutes 51.34 seconds was seventh in the heat and also the seventh best overall among two heats. The top five in each heat and the five next-best times moved into the final, which will be run Monday at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo.

Schweizer ran in the middle of the pack throughout the race, inching from 10th after 1,000 meters to ninth after 2,000 and seventh after 3,000. She finished nearly 3.5 seconds behind the heat winner, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

The pace of the heat was extremely fast, especially considering the conditions. The temperature was 81 degrees with 84% humidity.

Schweizer improved considerably over her Olympic trials time of 15:28.11

Women’s soccer

Becky Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) played the entire game on defense Friday morning as the U.S. battled the Netherlands to a 2-2 tie in regulation before winning on penalties in the Olympic quarterfinals.

The U.S. will face Canada in the semifinals Monday at 3 a.m. St. Louis time.

Sauerbrunn and the U.S. defense were under pressure much of the second half and allowed seven shots on goal and weathered 19 free kicks. The Netherlands had a slight advantage in possession time in regulation.

Baseball

Cardinals minor leaguer Brandon Dickson pitched one scoreless inning as the U.S. defeated Israel 8-1 in its Olympic baseball opener. Dickson, 36, pitched the eighth, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout.

Dickson had pitched for eight years in Japan before he signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals. He has pitched in six games for Memphis this year.

He also was with the Cardinals early in his career, making eight appearances in the big leagues before going to Japan.

Discus

Kelsey Card (Carlinville High) failed to reach the final in the discus after placing 13th in her group during qualifying with a best throw of 56.04 meters. The two-time Olympian was unable to come close to her best of 63.33, which earned her second place in the 2019 USA Championships.

+1 
Drake Relays Athletics (copy)

Karissa Schweizer smiles after winning a race during her time at Mizzou

 Charlie Neibergall, AP photo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports