Schweizer makes final in 5,000 meters

Karissa Schweizer (Mizzou) did not qualify automatically but had a good enough time in her heat of the 5,000 meters Friday morning to reach the Olympic final.
Schweizer’s time of 14 minutes 51.34 seconds was seventh in the heat and also the seventh best overall among two heats. The top five in each heat and the five next-best times moved into the final, which will be run Monday at 7:40 a.m. in Tokyo.
Schweizer ran in the middle of the pack throughout the race, inching from 10th after 1,000 meters to ninth after 2,000 and seventh after 3,000. She finished nearly 3.5 seconds behind the heat winner, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.
The pace of the heat was extremely fast, especially considering the conditions. The temperature was 81 degrees with 84% humidity.
Schweizer improved considerably over her Olympic trials time of 15:28.11
Women’s soccer
Becky Sauerbrunn (Ladue High) played the entire game on defense Friday morning as the U.S. battled the Netherlands to a 2-2 tie in regulation before winning on penalties in the Olympic quarterfinals.
The U.S. will face Canada in the semifinals Monday at 3 a.m. St. Louis time.
Sauerbrunn and the U.S. defense were under pressure much of the second half and allowed seven shots on goal and weathered 19 free kicks. The Netherlands had a slight advantage in possession time in regulation.
Baseball
Cardinals minor leaguer Brandon Dickson pitched one scoreless inning as the U.S. defeated Israel 8-1 in its Olympic baseball opener. Dickson, 36, pitched the eighth, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout.
Dickson had pitched for eight years in Japan before he signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals. He has pitched in six games for Memphis this year.
He also was with the Cardinals early in his career, making eight appearances in the big leagues before going to Japan.
Discus
Kelsey Card (Carlinville High) failed to reach the final in the discus after placing 13th in her group during qualifying with a best throw of 56.04 meters. The two-time Olympian was unable to come close to her best of 63.33, which earned her second place in the 2019 USA Championships.