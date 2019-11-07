Security Check Required
(null)
When 7-10 p.m. Saturday; VIP access at 6 p.m. • Where St. Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Avenue • How much $45-$60, $25 for designated drivers • More info 314-289-4424; slsc.org
Fans of science and adult food and beverages will savor this opportunity to hang out at the St. Louis Science Center after hours. Science Uncorked, an adult-only event, features small plates, more than 80 wine and spirits for sampling, live music and demonstrations focusing on the science of making wine and spirits. By Valerie Schremp Hahn