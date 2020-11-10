SCOUTING SC TALENT

Question: Do you think St. Louis City SC might try to enter into an arrangement with a German club as a source of talent, similar to what FC Cincinnati did?
BenFred: I've not heard anything about that being in the plans, but I can ask around and try to find out. I know the priority for the team at this point is getting the ground floor of the youth academy here in STL up and running because they hope that by the time the team launches there might be some homegrown talent ready or close to ready to play. Lutz Pfannenstiel, the sporting director, has a diverse background that includes playing stops in every continent that plays soccer. I think he will cast a wide net for talent, whether it's Germany or elsewhere, and I think the desire to do so helped him get the job.
