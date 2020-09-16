"Scream 2" (1997)

The murders pile up in Woodsboro surrounding Sidney Prescott including Black couple Maureen and Phil, who at the top of the film while attending the premiere of a movie called “Stab,” talk about the way Black characters die first, then die first themselves.

Stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Liev Scheiber, Sarah Michelle Geller, Elise Neal, Jamie Kennedy, Jerry O’Connell, Jada Pinkett Smith, Omar Epps, Laurie Metcalf • Director Wes Craven • Rating R • Box office $101 million • Rotten Tomatoes 82 percent

