CASSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in a small Missouri town continue to search for an emergency room physician a week-and-a-half after his mysterious disappearance.

Dr. John Forsyth, 49, was last heard from on May 21. Police said he was reported missing when he failed to show up for work that day at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, a town of 3,100 residents about 275 miles southwest of St. Louis and deep in the Missouri Ozarks.

“This is very unusual for him,” Forsyth’s brother, Richard Forsyth, told KOLR-TV. “This is a punctual man who has never missed a day of work in his life, not even for being sick.”

Forsyth’s black Infiniti was found in a remote area near an aquatic park in Cassville. The car was unlocked with his wallet, two phones and a laptop inside.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, have joined in the search using people, dogs and drones. Forsyth’s family set up a Facebook page seeking information.

“My brother has now been missing for week. I’m grieving, I’m afraid, and it feels like the world has tipped into sheer chaos,” his sister, Tiffany Andelin, wrote on Monday.

Phone and email messages left Tuesday with Cassville police were not immediately returned. Police have said there were no signs of foul play.